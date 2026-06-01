Suleiman Carrim was due to appear again before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 1 June 2026

The North West businessman has not testified again since March 2026, after he was hospitalised in April

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the latest decision regarding the African National Congress member

South Africans doubt that Suleiman Carrim will ever reappear before the Madlanga Commission again. Image: Central News

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - South Africans are questioning whether Suleiman Carrim will appear again before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, after he was granted another postponement.

Carrim, a North West businessman, was due to appear before the Commission to resume his testimony on 1 June 2026. The African National Congress member last testified on 27 March 2026, before his next scheduled appointment was postponed after he was hospitalised.

Carrim, who previously testified about his relationship with Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, was scheduled to first reappear on 16 April 2026, but was hospitalised on 13 April after he collapsed at the gym.

Carrim granted a further postponement

On 1 June 2026, Carrim’s legal team was present before the Commission, seeking a further postponement. Advocate Matthew Chaskaslon stated that Carrim produced a detailed medical report on Friday, 29 May 2026, of which the details cannot be disclosed.

Suleiman Carrim was due to appear before the Madlanga Commission on 1 June 2026. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

After a brief adjournment to allow for the legal counsel for Carrim and the Commission to find a suitable date, it was decided that the North West businessman would return on 25 June 2026.

The Commission, which is probing allegations of criminality, political interference, and corruption within the criminal justice system, intends to conclude its hearings by the end of July. It has until the end of August to present its final report to the Presidency.

What you need to know about Carrim's testimony

South Africans react to the postponement

Social media users weighed in on the postponement, with many speculating that Carrim would not testify again before the Commission completed its work.

@phillibecks said:

“Carrim will get sick again on that day. This man will never appear at the Commission again.”

@KarenBa13579679 stated:

“I honestly find it very bizarre. Why is he playing for time for the past 4 months? What will he gain?”

@OrapPeteT added:

“I bet there's going to be another reason why he can't appear on that date.”

@imolemo agreed:

“Another application on 24 June is loading.”

@Mricho82 said:

“Let's hope Carrim will be honest enough to be available and stop playing hide and seek.”

@nkosanangwenya stated:

“He can run, but he can't hide. The excuses will dry up, and he will eventually appear again before the Commission.”

Madlanga Commission not happy with Carrim's application

Briefly News previously reported that Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga responded to Carrim's earlier bid to avoid testifying.

The North West businessman filed papers in the South Gauteng High Court to interdict his upcoming testimony in February 2026.

Justice Madlanga was not impressed with Carrim’s attempt to avoid testifying, describing it as a ‘manifest abuse of process’.

Source: Briefly News