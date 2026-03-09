Suleiman Carrim finally testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry about his ties to Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala

The North West businessman also discussed how Brown Mogotsi advised him to handle Matlala over unpaid money

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Carrim's claims and share their thoughts on Mogotsi's actions

Suleiman Carrims told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that Brown Mogotsi advised him to lie to Vusimuzi Matlala. Image: Nthabiseng Nhlapo/ Phando Jikelo / RSA Parliament

Source: Facebook

GAUTENG – Brown Mogotsi’s name has once again surfaced at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, this time during testimony by North West businessman Suleiman Carrim.

Suleiman, who said he knew Mogotsi from the North West, testified how the political fixer advised him to lie to controversial tenderpreneur Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala. Carrim, who is also a member of the African National Congress (ANC), made the allegation during his testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 9 March 2026.

Carrim began his first day of testimony before the commission following numerous attempts to have his testimony postponed before and an application for it to be held in-camera.

What did Carrim say about Mogotsi?

During his testimony, Carrim said that in June 2024, he was approached by Matlala, whom he knew from the private security industry, to provide him with R10-million funding for Medicare24.

Carrim said he provided Cat with the money, with Matlala guaranteeing him that he would receive the money back. He later admitted that he only received partial payments before Matlala’s contract was abruptly cancelled by the police.

Frustrated that he was not receiving his money, he approached Mogotsi, whom he confirmed he was friends with. Mogotsi advised him to lie that he had a close relationship with the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, in order to pressure Matlala to pay him back.

“Brown’s reasoning was that I should make Vusi believe that I have a relationship with the minister’s office. Brown was clear that this was required and calculated to make Vusi believe that my involvement and my assistance with the minister and his office would be crucial, and therefore Vusi would need to pay me my money.”

He added that all messages that he sent to Matlala, which were purportedly to be from Minister Mchunu, were written by Mogotsi. He also explained that he later found out that Mogotsi and Matlala were playing him all along.

Suleiman Carrim claimed that Vusimuzi Matlala owed him money and wasn't paying, leading him to take Brown Mogotsi's advice. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Carrim maintained that he had no influence over the minister or other senior officers within the South African Police Service (SAPS).

South Africans react to Carrim’s claims

Social media users weighed in on Carrim’s claims, with many amused by Mogotsi’s actions.

Skhumbuzo Tuff said:

“The brown muddy waters are clearing out. We will see the bottom.”

Simlindile Dzele added:

“Brown was the delivery guy for the big boys.”

Spheh Humbleguy Ntshosho said about Carrim:

“He has started singing.”

Mogau Mathale claimed:

“Malema was right about Brownie. He just happens to be around informed people and uses it as a way to capitalise.”

Baba Dee exclaimed:

“Ai mara Brown.”

@Lora_Labarb stated:

“Suliman thinks we were born yesterday.”

Suleiman Carrim attempts to interdict his appearance

Briefly News reported that Suliman Carrim took the Madlanga Commission to court in an urgent bid to block a subpoena requiring him to appear.

The North West businessman was implicated in testimony linking him to alleged cartel figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Carrim is set to appear before the commission on Friday, 6 February 2026, but is banking on a court to prevent that from happening.

