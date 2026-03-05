Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula is accused of attempting to extort Vusumuzi Cat Matlala

The allegation was made by the suspended Head of Organised Crime at the South African Police Service (SAPS), Richard Shibiri

Social media users on X (Twitter) responded to the allegation, providing mixed views on the matter

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Musa Khawula was accused of trying to extort Cat Matlala. Image: MDNnewss, Musa Khawula

Source: Instagram

A testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry sent social media into a frenzy, after it was heard that Musa Khawula tried to extort controversial businessman Cat Matlala.

The allegation sparked a plethora of reactions from the online community, who called out Khawula for his tactics.

Shibiri testified against Musa Khawula

According to EWN, suspended Head of Organised Crime at the South African Police Service (SAPS), Richard Shibiri, testified at the Commission about what Matlala confided in him.

On Wednesday, 4 March 2026, Shibiri, who admitted to taking a loan from Matlala, accused the blogger of trying to get money from Matlala so he could not release sensitive information about his private life.

“The interaction arose when Mr Matlala contacted me and narrated that he believed he was being subjected to an attempted extortion. He informed me that a person identifying himself as a journalist contacted him, indicating that information concerning Mr Matlala’s private life was allegedly being supplied to Mr Khawula for publication on social media. Payment was being demanded, implied in exchange for preventing such publication.”

This allegedly occurred in September 2024, but Shibiri said he no longer has the WhatsApp conversations. However, at the time, Matlala had allegedly forwarded him the messages, and he advised him to open a case against Khawula, referring him to Sergeant Fannie Nkosi.

Shibiri further distanced himself from Khawula, saying he had no affiliation with him.

Mzansi responds to Musa Khawula's extortion claims

Below are some of the reactions from social media:

@Mfindsy corrected:

"I heard General Shibiri saying an unnamed journalist was attempting to extort Matlala on some condition that they'll stop Musa from publishing an already published story. The one who wrote to Musa, referring to him/her as Chommie."

@tumi_Gee questioned:

"Yep! Y'all will say anything to discredit him. He doesn’t lie, he can even extort the president Mara, does he lie?"

@IrepTriplep a=

"Musa should stop taking money to take down ama post...you see now its labeled extortion."

@AyeeNdeM exclaimed:

"I repeat, CAT Matlala is a victim, not the aggressor! Everyone from Bheki Cele and alll senior police officers extorting money from CAT. YET we are made to believe CAT is a dangerous man!"

@Mlun8196T said:

"Yoooo Musa doesn't have borders. Cat of all people. He must be subpoenaed to appear; it's too much now."

Musa discloses conversation with commissioner faces backlash

In a previous report from Briefly News, the Madlanga Commission condemned the leak of the investigator's communication to Musa Khawula as harmful to its integrity

The commission seeks an extension due to the volume of remaining witnesses to be heard

Social media users reacted to Musa Khawula's involvement in the commission's proceedings

Source: Briefly News