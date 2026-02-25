The Madlanga Commission condemned the leak of the investigator's communication to Musa Khawula as harmful to its integrity

The commission seeks an extension due to the volume of remaining witnesses to be heard

Social media users reacted to Musa Khawula's involvement in the commission's proceedings

The Madlanga Commission has condemned the leak of a private message between one of its senior investigators and blogger Musa Khawula. Image: Musa_Khawula/X

The Madlanga Commission has condemned the leak of a private message between one of its senior investigators and blogger Musa Khawula, describing the disclosure as unauthorised and damaging to the integrity of its proceedings.

Madlanga Commission slams Musa Khawula

The commission said it was in discussions with the Presidency to secure an extension, citing the large number of witnesses still to be heard. Kawula had publicly referenced the message on Twitter (X), addressing ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula and Ze Nxumalo, and implied that the two were involved in "lies and scheming." Kawula added that he would see them at the commission.

The leaked communication from the investigator requested a phone call to discuss an unspecified matter, expressing anticipation of hearing from Khawula. The commission emphasised that internal communications are confidential and warned that leaks of this nature are strictly prohibited.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the communication.

@sa_nameless123 said:

"Imagine Musa at the Madlanga commission. It'd be a day we’ll never forget."

@latest_whats said:

"Are you even supposed to be revealing this information?"

@WolfePI9 said:

"The Madlanga Commission was intended to investigate police corruption. Now, enter politicians and business people who are colluding with the police to punish their enemies and settle personal scores."

@iamziyar said:

"You are putting too much faith in commissions of enquiry. Remember, this is the same one that found no wrongdoing in Senzo. Also, don't forget how we were all convinced that the Zondo commission would bring change, but never did. This is Mzansi, all that glitters is not gold."

@Collen_KM said:

"Your appearance should be moved to FNB Stadium so that we can come witness it live."

The commission said it was in discussions with the Presidency to secure an extension. Image: MDNnews/X

