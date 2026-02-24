Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya denied instructing Witness F to share information with Vusimuzi Matlala

The suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner for Crime Detection is facing scrutiny over ties to Matlala

Social media users weighed in on Sibiya's repeated denial amid the serious allegations of misconduct

General Shadrack Sibiya denied instructing a senior officer to share Musa Khawula’s warrant of arrest with Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala. Image: @Kvtlego_Kgosi

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG – Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya has denied that he instructed a senior officer to share blogger Musa Khawula’s warrant of arrest with Vusimuzi Matlala.

The suspended police Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection made the denial during his fifth day of testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. General Sibiya has faced intense grilling by commissioners and the evidence leader about his relationship with the controversial tenderpreneur, Matlala.

General Sibiya was also quizzed about why he asked that Matlala be informed about Khawula, as alleged by Witness F. According to Witness F, who was previously identified as Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, he and a colleague were en route to arrest Khawula when Sibiya called, instructing them forward the warrant to Matlala because his company, Cat VIP Security, could help track down Khawula.

General Sibiya denies giving the instruction

In response, the suspended Deputy National Commissioner denied giving Witness F the instruction, saying he had no particular interest in Khawula beyond a general interest in suspects being apprehended.

The arrest warrant for Khawula was granted on 21 October 2024, as he faced allegations of contravening section 13 of the Cyber Crime Act as well as crimen injuria.

“I don’t believe that you believe that I would do such a thing,” he told Advocate Adila Hassim SC.

He added that arrest warrants were handed to police ‘tracking teams’ and not to private security companies.

A warrant of arrest for blogger Musa Khawula was granted on 21 October 2024. Image: @TeddyDlala1709

Source: Twitter

General Sibiya also denied that he was under pressure to arrest Khawula. Witness F also testified that Sibiya allegedly told him that the matter was urgent and that he was ‘getting pressure’ from Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale. Mathale reportedly was pressuring Sibiya because Khawula had insulted ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula and Zee Nxumalo.

Mathale denied this, as did Sibiya.

South Africans react to Sibiya’s denial

Social media users weighed in on General Sibiya’s denial, with many suggesting that he denied everything.

Matsobane Manganye said:

“He is busy denying everything. On the other hand, there is evidence, voice recordings and WhatsApp messages.”

Morerwa Cecil added:

“Abuse of power is the biggest problem facing aspirant professionals every time they are given an opportunity to practice their craft.”

Friday Saturday claimed:

“One day he will deny his own surname.”

Wizzy Carter Fuzule gave the general a new nickname:

“Mr Denies.”

Sydney Jele stated:

“Sibiya doesn't remember anything. He is not sure, or he doesn't know.”

