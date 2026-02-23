Political fixer Brown Mogotsi is finally set to testify before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee, probing allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system

Mogotsi is alleged to be the link between Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu and controversial tenderpreneur, Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala

Paul O’Sullivan will also return to testify before the Committee after his previous appearance was cut short due to his suffering from severe back pain

WESTERN CAPE – Brown Mogotsi will finally appear before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee.

The political fixer has been asked to appear before the Committee before, but refused to do so over concerns about his safety. Mogotsi previously asked Parliament to pay for his security detail to spend seven days in Cape Town, so that they could protect him during his time there.

The Committee is investigating claims of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system. The allegations were made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkwanazi, who claimed that the Political Killings Task Team was disbanded by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu to protect criminal cartels operating in the country.

Mogotsi to appear, followed by Paul O’Sullivan

After several discussions and concessions, Mogotsi will finally testify before the Committee on Wednesday, 24 February 2026.

According to the testimony of General Mkhwanazi, Mogotsi is the link between Mchunu and controversial tenderpreneur, Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala. Mogotsi denied this during his appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, explaining that he was an agent for Crime Intelligence. He claimed that he was actually investigating Matlala.

Mogotsi is expected to spend two days testifying before Parliament, before Paul O’Sullivan returns. The forensic investigator did appear before the Committee on 10 and 11 February 2026, but his appearance was cut short over claims that he was suffering from back pain.

O’Sullivan was being questioned by Members of Parliament (MPs) on 11 February when he indicated that he was in pain and could not continue. The matter was then postponed until a later date. He will now return to conclude proceedings on 26 February 2026.

South Africans react to Mogotsi's upcoming appearance

Social media users weighed in on Mogotsi's upcoming appearance, recalling some of his previous claims.

Cee Jay Mhlongo said:

“Former CIA agent, my foot. Like the CIA hires anyone, nje.”

Avhashoni Godfrey Tshitereke claimed:

“He is going throw someone under the bus tomorrow.”

Tresor Senda added:

“This one will fight with MK members.”

More Main exclaimed:

“Attention seeker. If you know, you know.”

Mo Jacobs said:

“Ad Hoc is useless. He is going to lie to them just like Sibiya, but now is cracking at Madlanga Commission.”

Mogotsi admits to lying under oath

Briefly News reported that Mogotsi admitted to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that he lied under oath.

The North West businessman came clean after being asked about an affidavit he made, which contained false information.

Mogotsi told Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga that he had to do certain things to execute his duties as an agent.

