Brown Mogotsi returned to testify before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 20 November 2025

The North West businessman was again asked about an affidavit he made, which contained false information

Mogotsi told Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga that he had to do certain things to execute his duties as an agent

GAUTENG – Brown Mogotsi has admitted to lying under oath but said that he had to do so while on duty.

The North West businessman made the admission when he returned to the stand before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 20 November 2025.

Mogotsi’s first two days of testimony focused on outlandish claims, including one that he was an agent for Crime Intelligence.

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga questions Mogotsi’s affidavit

During his third day of testimony, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga focused on Mogotsi’s testimony on 19 November 2025. Mogotsi was asked about an affidavit he made to a police colonel, in which he claimed that he worked in the Office of the Minister of Police.

Madlanga pointed out that Mogotsi admitted that he told this lie deliberately because he could not say he was an agent, as he claimed. Madlanga then asked if Mogotsi considered an oath binding on his conscious.

“For the purpose of the mission I was undertaking, commissioner, it was the only way to execute that mission,” he said.

Madlanga then asked why he took an oath knowing full well that the affidavit contained lies, to which he responded that he did so because of his job as an agent.

Mogotsi questions whether commissioners believe his story

Mogotsi also got frustrated with the line of questioning and instead asked if the commissioners believed that he was an agent.

When Madlanga said they hadn’t reached a conclusion yet because they did not have all the details as yet, Mogotsi stated that he lied in executing my duties, and he did not fully understand that he was lying when he wrote an affidavit in front of that officer.

Madlanga then suggested that an oath was meaningless to him, and they had no reason to believe that the one he took before the commission had any meaning to him. The businessman had no comment on that.

