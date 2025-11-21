Brown Mogotsi has, yet again, been accused of lying in his testimony at the Madlanga Commission

This time, the accusation comes from the Prince Simakade camp after Mogotsi made sweeping claims about the Zulu Royal

Social media users did not hold back their thoughts about this latest allegation against Mogotsi

Brown Mogotsi, the North West man already labelled a “professional liar” at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, has been caught in yet another apparent unverifiable claim regarding Zulu Prince Simakade.

Less than 24 hours after Mogotsi concluded the first phase of his testimony, Prince Simakade Zulu’s official spokesperson has rejected the claim that the prince opened criminal cases against KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for alleged intimidation and attempted murder.

“These allegations have been surprising,” Prince Thokozani Zulu told SABC News on Thursday evening.

“We wish to distance his Majesty from such allegations. There is no case opened by Prince Simakade against the General Mkhwanazi. That is not true."

"No information relating to operations at Richards Bay harbour was provided by His Majesty to Brown Mogotsi. We have not received any assistance from Brown Mogotsi."

This swift denial deals a devastating blow to Mogotsi’s credibility, already compromised after two days of cross-examination in which he admitted large parts of his testimony were based on hearsay, unnamed sources, and documents he could not produce.

What did Brown Mogotsi say?

During his appearance before the commission, Mogotsi alleged that Prince Simakade and his supporters were being targeted for assassination by a CIA-controlled police task team. He added that complaints were lodged with police stations but were deliberately buried. He then said that cases were eventually opened in Gauteng because KwaZulu-Natal authorities refused to act.

All of these claims now stand contradicted by the very prince Mogotsi claimed to be defending.

South Africans react to the Prince's response

Social media reactions to the statement from the Zulu royal place were swift and brutal.

@zuma_mazwi said: “Mogotsi must be arrested for lying under oath he can’t be misleading the commission with his lies”

@mavendula1 said: “This North West Rubbish must be arrested immediately.”

@TSOliphant said:

“His arrest is imminent!”

Brown Mogotsi's Phone Call: Inside Nathi Mthethwa's Last Days

For many South Africans following the commission, this is simply the latest chapter in a pattern.

Briefly News previously reported that Brown Mogotsi left South Africans with a lot to debate after making bold allegations about prominent figures involved in unsavoury activities. The self-proclaimed police informant alleged that he was one of the last people to speak to late ambassador to France Nathi Mthethwa, one month before his death.

Mogotsi claims that he called Mthethwa in August with explosive information; KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and King Misuzulu kaZwelithini were, he had been told, CIA assets. Mthethwa’s alleged response was that Mogotsi should fly to Nairobi to meet a contact called “George”, to verify the information.

However, Mthethwa’s acquaintance disputed this.

