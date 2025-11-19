Brown Mogotsi appeared before the Madlanga Commission for his first day of testimony on Tuesday, 18 November 2025

Mogotsi left South Africans with a lot to debate after making bold allegations about prominent figures involved in unsavoury activities

The police informant alleged that he was one of the last people to speak to late ambassador to France Nathi Mthethwa, one month before his death

Briefly News spoke to a close friend of the late Nathi Mthethwa to weigh in on the developments

On Tuesday, 18 November 2025, North West self-proclaimed police informant Brown Mogotsi told the Madlanga Commission that he had spoken to the late Nathi Mthethwa a few weeks before the former police minister and ambassador of France was found dead in Paris.

Mogotsi alleged that Mthethwa was preparing to testify about alleged CIA links inside the police and the Zulu royal house.

Who Is Brown Mogotsi?

Mogotsi is not a cop but a self-described “contact agent” for Crime Intelligence since the late 1990s. During his testimony yesterday, he revealed many bombshells, ranging from accusations against Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and King Misuzulu to sweeping allegations about Vusimuzi Matlala’s secret identity. Much of what he said is fiercely contested, but the paper trail keeps coming.

The Phone Call

Mogotsi claims that he called Mthethwa in August with explosive information; KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and King Misuzulu kaZwelithini were, he had been told, CIA assets.

Mthethwa’s alleged response was that Mogotsi should fly to Nairobi to meet a contact called “George”, to verify the information.

Mogotsi claimed he paid R15 000 of his own money, spent two days in Kenya, and reported back that the contact confirmed the claims were “possible”. Mthethwa, according to Mogotsi, then said he would come to South Africa and testify at the Madlanga Commission himself.

Tragedy in Paris

A month later, Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa was found dead. There was no suicide note, only a short apology text to his wife. French police ruled it a suicide while South African police were denied an investigation by French authorities.

According to the Sunday Times, the SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said that the South African government and the French government were in negotiations, but they dragged on. As a result, only one senior detective was sent to investigate Mthethwa's death. The police officer who was sent to France has since returned.

Back in the Witness Box

After Mogotsi dropped his bombshell, Commissioner Madlanga asked the question everyone was thinking:

“Are you suggesting Mr Mthethwa was killed because of what he intended to say here?”

Mogotsi responded by saying no; however, the circumstances are suspicious.

Commenting on Mogotsi's words, a close friend to Nathi Mthethwa spoke to Briefly News and said:

"Nothing that comes out of Brown Mogotsi's mouth can be trusted. It seems convenient to use someone that has passed away in your testimony. So I would take everything he says with a pinch of salt."

The Alleged Timeline

August 2025: Mogotsi and Mthethwa discuss CIA allegations

10-12 September 2025: Mogotsi flies to Kenya

30 September 2025: Mthethwa found dead

18 November 2025: Mogotsi links the two events under oath

The Madlanga Commission continues. For now, one stubborn question refuses to go away:

Was Nathi Mthethwa’s last phone call the one that cost him his life?

