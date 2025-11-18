Brown Mogotsi appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday, 18 November 2025

Nota Baloyi shared a video defending Brown Mogotsi, claiming that he had given Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi reliable intel

Baloyi listed the only claim Mogotsi had made that he found questionable

Nota Baloyi shared a video reacting to Brown Mogotsi's testimony before the Madlanga Commission. Image: lavidanota/Instagram, Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Music executive turned podcast host Nota Baloyi has defended Brown Mogotsi following his first appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

On Tuesday, 18 November 2025, Brown Mogotsi made his highly anticipated appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. While his claims about Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and King Misuzulu raised eyebrows online, Nota Baloyi went against popular sentiment and praised Brown Mogotsi for being reliable and truthful.

Nota Baloyi reacts to Brown Mogotsi's Madlanga Commission testimony

In a video shared on X, hours after the Madlanga Commission concluded its proceedings for the day, Baloyi shared a video defending Brown Mogotsi. The post was captioned:

“On Brown Mogotsi’s testimony… I see the reactors are rushing to ridicule already. Hold your horses, then watch this video over and over until you know what to look for. Don’t forget, this whole story started with Senzo Mchunu denying knowing Brown, now he has a cover story about it!”

In the video, Baloyi claimed that Brown Mogotsi had supplied Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi with reliable intel.

“I want us to ask ourselves a very important question: when did Mkhwanazi say that Brown Mogotsi has given him incorrect intelligence? Why is it that every time Mkhwanazi spoke about his interactions with Brown Mogotsi, the evidence that he was given about the claims that Mogotsi was making to him was verified and has always been verifiable?” Baloyi said.

Nota Baloyi defended Brown Mogotsi. Image: lavidanota

He claimed that Brown Mogotsi had informed Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi about the disbandment of the Political Killings Taskforce Team (PKTT).

“You must remember the disbanding of the PKTT; that information came from Brown Mogotsi. That's how Mkhwanazi got it. Every single thing that has ever come out of Brown Mogotsi has always come to pass,” Baloyi said.

Nota Baloyi argued that the only time Brown Mogotsi has been found lying is the claim that he was instructed to stage the shooting incident a few weeks before his appearance before the Madlanga Commission.

“The only doubt in the evidence that Brown Mogotsi has given is that thing that he was told to go and do, where he was told to make it seem as if there was a hit on him. That's the first time that Brown Mogotsi has been found wanting. First and only time. Why would he want to destroy his own credibility if he is an agent?” he added.

Watch the full video of Nota Baloyi defending Brown Mogotsi below:

