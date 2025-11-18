South African radio personality Sol Phenduka reacted to news that Brown Mogotsi would have his day

The controversial North West businessman was scheduled to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry for two days this week

Mzansi responded to the radio star's post, sharing their strong opinions on Mogotsi and the commission

Sol Phenduka has reacted to Brown Mogotsi appearing before the commission.

South African radio personality Sol Phenduka was one of the few celebrities who weighed in on Brown Mogotsi being called in to testify at the Madlanga Commission.

The controversial North West businessman has two scheduled appearances in front of the commission, and Mzansi has its eyes peeled.

What Sol said about Mogotsi

The Madlanga commission of inquiry is investigating the allegations of corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system. These allegations were made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Reacting to the breaking news shared by @MDNnewss on 17 November 2025, which reads, "Businessman Brown Mogotsi is set to testify before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry tomorrow, Tuesday," he said.

Sol Phenduka responded, saying he hopes that Mogotsi would tell nothing but the truth. "Hope he doesn't hold back and he is honest."

Sol Phenduka was one of the celebs to react to Brown Mogotsi having his time in front of the Madlanga Commission.

Social media users responded to Sol's post with curiosity and shared their opinions on the events that would unfold during Mogotsi's testimony.

@Professor117496 said:

"He will sing cos of the way they rejected him in public. They did him dirty."

@MightiJamie responded:

"Well, even if he doesn’t want to be honest, those commissioners and evidence leaders are not playing."

@Siya_homiey said:

"Let’s pray he doesn’t hold himself a hostage."

@Mbhape1 responded:

"Anything is possible with him, next move he is going to kidnap himself and be unavailable.“

@nqobilemoti replied:

"He must also bring his membership card to silence that political party that is denying him. I bet my last 2 cents, that the other guy won't be present, as he always does when abo big fish are being called over."

@Moja717 replied:

"Eish, another dig and dive guy. Hope this time he's finally in a position to restore full reflection of his counterparts' deeds."

@ayanda_yay83058 reacted:

"What I am sure about is that he is not ready for the line of questioning that is coming after he has presented his statement. They make sure there when it comes to putting you in the corner."

@bashin_okza reacted:

"He will be exactly like Nkabinde; they probably have a script for him. He won't know about the content of his own statement, and he will duck and dive from questions."

@BiggMosss remarked:

"I doubt it, he was throwing tantrums so his handlers could offer him more money, by now it must have been sorted!"

@MvuyeM said:

"I'm waiting for Wednesday when they cross-examine him, I think there, we will get more information, kuzomele luqonde ulimi endodeni."

@MzamoDudula exclaimed:

"He better not pull another stunt!"

Why Mogotsi's vehicle was reported as unroadworthy

In a previous report from Briefly News reported that police were collecting and analysing evidence obtained from Mogotsi's vehicle.

The condition of Mogotsi's red Chevrolet sedan had been questioned, especially the condition of the tyres.

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the unroadworthiness of the vehicle and speculate whether it was Mogotsi's.

