A fan recently captured an interaction between himself and podcaster Sol Phenduka after meeting in a public restroom

The pair's light-hearted interaction warmed fans' hearts as they admired the Podcast and Chill co-host's free-spirited personality

Meanwhile, their video also raised questions about personal space as some netizens debated whether it was appropriate to film someone inside a public restroom, sparking a conversation online about the boundaries between celebrity accessibility and basic privacy

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Sol Phenduka met one of his fans inside a public restroom. Images: Solphendukaa

Source: Twitter

Sol Phenduka has once again found himself at the centre of social media attention. Known for his effortless humour and approachable nature, the podcaster recently trended after a chance encounter with an adoring fan.

On Wednesday, 3 June 2026, a video circulated on X (formerly Twitter), showing a brief but memorable moment between the broadcaster and a content creator. The clip, captured inside a public restroom, initially shows the fan prepping himself in front of his camera, ready to record a solo TikTok video. Seconds into his preparation, his solo shoot was unexpectedly interrupted by the Podcast and Chill co-host.

Known for his effortless humour and approachable nature, Sol stepped out of one of the restroom stalls, and instead of ignoring the camera, the larger-than-life media star immediately leaned into the situation.

The podcaster playfully "photobombed" the man's video, greeting the creator warmly and immediately began teasing him for "shooting content" in the middle of a bathroom.

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However, as Sol walked away, the fan appeared unsure of exactly who he had just met. With a visibly surprised look on his face, he spoke directly to the camera, wondering aloud if the man was MacG. Evidently ecstatic over the surprise celebrity appearance, the fan later uploaded the footage with the caption:

"Not me meeting Sol Phenduka in the restroom making a TikTok."

The lighthearted interaction comes weeks after Sol called out a stranger for secretly filming him and his rumoured girlfriend, sparking an intense online conversation about the constant invasion of celebrity privacy.

Watch Sol Phenduka and the fan's video below.

Social media reacts to Sol Phenduka video

The video won many people over as online users admired Sol's free-spirited personality. Read some of the comments below.

willie_dee1 said:

"Sol is genuinely a good person."

AdvocyT wrote:

"Sol seems like one of those guys who becomes a regular Joe when he's intoxicated."

Mydali_Lebeko admired the lighthearted interaction:

"One of my fave clips."

While many fans admired Sol Phenduka's humility, others argued that he deserved some privacy. Image: Solphendukaa

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, others raised the importance of privacy and respecting people's boundaries, with several netizens debating whether it is ever appropriate to have a camera rolling inside a public restroom, regardless of who might walk into the frame.

tumisangmafora was sarcastic:

"Where are people supposed to relieve themselves?"

Ghost_Mayne_ disapproved:

"Ey, this thing of taking videos in bathrooms. Now we need to be careful in the bathroom too."

Mandz_2 reacted:

"No privacy whatsoever."

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Source: Briefly News