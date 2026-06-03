South African fitness creator Sesi Mbatha faced backlash following a TikTok video of her performance in a Hyrox race

The fitness fanatic outpaced her struggling partner during a doubles race in Johannesburg

Online users expressed their disapproval over the athlete's approach to dealing with a partner during a race

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A woman outpaced her Hyrox partner in a TikTok video. Image: @sesi_mbatha

Source: TikTok

The fitness TikTokker shared a post to serve as a candid reflection on Hyrox race-day preparation and cramp prevention. Viewers interpreted her actions and accompanying caption as unsupportive, sparking a debate regarding teamwork and athletic sportsmanship.

A video features footage of Sesi Mbatha running ahead on the course after her teammate visibly battled severe muscle cramps during the second running segment of the event. In her detailed caption, Mbatha said the challenging performance was due to a backstory of her partner "juggling life before race day," using the event as an example of what not to do during race week. Watching the video below:

SA debates Hyrox doubles race

The sentiment in the comment section of the TikTok post was critical. Many saw the TikTokker's actions as a lack of camaraderie and the video as passive-aggressiveness. Mbatha actively defended her position within the comment section. She maintained that she and her partner had agreed to collaborate on the post to authentically highlight the harsh realities and physical betrayals of competitive sports. Mbatha also noted that her partner is a highly capable athlete who has beaten her in previous events, emphasising that the video was meant to document a specific, difficult moment rather than to publicly shame her teammate. Read the comments below:

Hyrox is all about teamwork, and the TikToker's behaviour amassed backlash. Image: @hyroxsa

Source: Instagram

𝓝𝓮𝓸🌸 said:

"Your partner is a better person than me . I would have left, went to Mac’d, get home and cry 😭"

Liani slammed her:

"This was so passive-aggressive 😩😂 please do things solo going forward,so no one dims your 'perfection'."

Viwe Ndongeni-Ntlebi said:

"Oh Sesi, sweetheart. I understand that adrenaline was at play and your emotions took over, which is understandable. However, I think what’s setting people alight is the way the videos and captions came across. From a receiver’s perspective, it can read as: “We had a bad race. It wasn’t my fault "

uayandaayanda wrote:

"We were discussing this topic this morning, and @sesi, I honestly feel that the moment you noticed your partner was struggling, the goal should have shifted from performance to supporting the team. To me, it shows that there wasn't full alignment between the two of you."

Inuka by Zee 💜🌠 said:

"I saw partners holding hands, dragging each other when the other slacks. That's the beauty of teamwork, being able to carry each other."

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Source: Briefly News