A woman showed people some of the adventures that she got up to while in China

The lady left people in stitches as she showed her random side quest, spotlighting her fun talent

Online users were fascinated by the woman, and they appreciated her sense of humour

In a video on TikTok, a woman showed people how well-adjusted she is to China. The lady showed that she had a blast entering a hilarious competition that she won.

A South African woman won a dance competition in China. Image: @khodani_h

Source: TikTok

South Africans shared their thoughts on seeing one of their own represent the country in a funny way while overseas. Online users had a lot to say about the young lady who was doing the most while live crowd watching in the post shared on 4 May 2026.

In a TikTok video by @khodani_h showed people that China is a fun place to be. The lady was spontaneous, and she entered a dance competition that she completely dominated with random moves. She took the crowd home as she did split that may have won her the entire thing. Watch the video below:

SA jokes about woman in China

Many people thought that the lady was hilarious. South Africans admitted that although her moves were not the best, they were excellent outside South Africa. Many joked that she made them realise they can dance, just not in Mzansi, where dancing is a culture. Read the hilarious comments below:

South Africans thought their average dance moves would be epic in China. Image: Zhang Kajv / Pexels

Source: UGC

Jabulile Punky was amused by the lady winning the competition:

"Kanti back at home😂😂 you just like me, we'd be eliminated with immediate effect 😂"

Mo Afrika Borwa was in stitches:

"You just made my morning 🤣🤣🤣🤣 do they have these competitions in Dragon City, ngibangene?😅"

Blessed girly 🌹❤️ added to the jokes:

"If you work really hard, you can end up being their celebrity ❤️😂"

Mahalia Buchanan was thoroughly amused:

"When you did splits it was over for them 🙌🏽🙌🏽"

Tlhologelo_M was inspired to try dancing outside Mzansi:

"I knew I was a good dancer, I'm just in the wrong country 😭😭"

Francinah was thoroughly amused:

"🤣Yhoo I'm finished. Congratulations sis this is big achievement. Our international dancer hao."

umpumii exclaimed:

"Yhoo guys I read the caption and my thoughts were “This better not be one of mine 🇿🇦” lo and behold ✋🏽😭"

Tapsy Furonda was inspired by the clip:

"I was today years old when I realised I dance perfectly. Geography is the real problem 😂"

Faith_Sojie 🇿🇦 added:

"Free burgers for your hubby, a man who knew a way through his heart is your dancing skills to put food in his stomach #smartman 😂"

Other Briefly News stories about SA and other countries

A woman from South Korea got South Africans' attention after she represented Zulu culture at an event.

Online users fully appreciated a Chinese dance group that did their best to do South African moves.

People were raving about a group of dancers who added South African culture to their routine.

Mznais appreciated kwaito dancers who were in an international competition and had to perform to foreign music in a viral TikTok video.

Source: Briefly News