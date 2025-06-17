A dance group from China went viral on TikTok after they took part in a South African dance challenge

The Chinese dancers did their best to dance along to Zenzele , a viral TikTok hit song in South Africa

Online users shared hilarious takes about seeing amapiano have its moment in China at the 2025 Africa Culture & Products Exhibition in China

A Chinese Dance group went viral on TikTok when they performed at an annual exhibition about Africa. The dancers in China pulled out their best moves to keep up with the amapiano dance challenge.

Chinese dancers took part in the 'Zenzele dance challenge at the 2025 Africa Culture & Products exhibition in China. Image: @babyyg_wz

Source: TikTok

The video of the Chinese people dancing to amapiano received thousands of likes. People reviewed the amapiano dance moves the Chinese performers pulled off.

Chinese dancers do Zenzele dance challenge

In a video posted on TikTok by @babyg_wz, a group of Chinese dancers was performing at an African Culture exhibition event. In the clip, they did the entire viral amapiano routine to the song Zenzele by Uncle Waffles. Watch the video of the Chinese amapiano dancers below:

Amapiano goes global

Briefly News reported that South Africans with delighted after seeing people in clubs overseas enjoying themselves to South African music. In the video, the DJ had the crowd going wild after he played an amapiano beat. South Africans were raving about how amapiano grew past South African borders.

In another story, amapiano looked like it was a hit in Korea. A video shows a Korean DJ who included an amapiano banger in his set. Mzansi netizens applauded the DJ's taste in music after he played Mnike by Tyler ICU. Mnike had the world dancing with Rihanna and other international celebrities, naming it as one of their favourite hits.

DJs who play amapiano in clubs when overseas often go TikTok viral. Image: Smile

Source: Getty Images

South Africa rates Chinese Zenzele dance challenge

Many people thought the Chinese dancers did a good job trying to dance to amapiano. Other people made jokes about the dance video.

Kyle’s Crafts 🌸 said:

"The Bluetooth has connected successfully 😭"

Sun.tarrius wrote:

"So they know amapiano but get shocked seeing Africans? Ohh okay🙃"

The_Generel_of_the gaurdians commented:

"'Africa Culture and Products exhibition' but no Africans 😂"

miz_dede1 wrote:

"They are dancing with terms and conditions 😁"

Thelma_07_14 was amused:

"I’m sure the one with long hair is a professor and the rest are doctors. Phela they don’t play that side 🤣😂"

SaltedCaramel was pleased:

"It's the South Africans' hype in the background for me. We cheer on everybody🥰"

UppityNation🇿🇦 added:

"As a Nigerian, I agree that South Africa's music and dance are more vibey and nicer. These people are super creative!"

Other Briefly News stories about amapiano

South Africans were very impressed by a Canadian woman who showed people her amapiano dance moves.

In another video, a French woman showed people that she has a passion for dancing to amapiano, and she received her flowers from South Africa.

Some schoolchildren went viral after showing their amapiano dancing skills in in video of their spontaneous dance break at school.

One woman's attempt at dancing to amapiano backfired, and the video of her trying her best had people laughing.

