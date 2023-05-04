A video of a young woman attempting to do a trendy dance move has been doing the rounds online

The footage posted on TikTok shows her pulling some uncomfortable-looking moves to an amapiano tune

South Africans were not impressed by her dance video and took to the comments to criticise it

Participating in trending dance challenges is not for everyone bakithi.

SA netizens were not too impressed by a woman's dance video. Image:@mosaorpamasizaii/TikTok

Source: TikTok

One local lady @mosaorpamasizaii after posting a video of herself attempting a dance challenge but didn't quite get the execution right.

In the clip she is seen pulling some rather questionable dance moves, appearing stiff and uncomfortable.

The woman's rhythm may not be up to par, but at least she had fun, LOL.

SA netizens criticise the woman's dance moves

Although awkwardly entertaining, many netizens advised the young woman to reconsider dancing, while others asked what she was doing, eish. Read some of the comments below:

Christie Noxynator D wrote:

"Ivale mfana ‍♀️."

Kea commented:

"Kwenzakalani lah?."

Enhle asked:

"Wenzani?"

Ayanda Zibane said:

"Uzolimala oe."

Cindie❤️ reacted:

"Lalela."

Wendy Maphumulo said:

"Ngath ushawa ugesi."

PerfectSam❤️ replied:

"Into ehlekisa kakhulu ukuth most of us dance like this ."

SimphiweShabalala replied:

"Yazi ubuthembisa."

One international babe has won over Mzansi with her cool amapiano dance moves.

Briefly News previously reported on a video posted on TikTok by Oliwia Ratyńska (@oliwiaratyska) shows a young white girl dancing to a vibey amapiano remix with great skill.

Judging by the comments, her online audience had advised her to slow things down a bit during her dance routines.

Many were impressed after she took constructive criticism and danced at a relatively slower pace.

