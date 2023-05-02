A video of a young white woman pulling off some dance moves has gained a lot of traction online

The TikTok post shows Oliwia Ratyńska shaking, jiving and moving to an amapiano beat before the camera

Many of her fans were pleased with her improved performance and showed her love on the viral post

One international babe has won over Mzansi with her cool amapiano dance moves.

SA peeps were impressed by a lady's moves to an amapiano remix: Image: @oliwiaratyska/TikTok

A video posted on TikTok by Oliwia Ratyńska (@oliwiaratyska) shows a young white girl dancing to a vibey amapiano remix with great skill.

Judging by the comments, her online audience had advised her to slow things down a bit during her dance routines. Many were impressed after she took constructive criticism and danced at a relatively slower pace.

Check out the video below:

SA peeps show the dancing lady love

Check out some Mzansi peeps showering Oliwia with positive feedback and compliments.

Lungi wrote:

"Nazo! ❤️ Ingane elalelayo."

Yallhatemefr.️ said:

"I'm just here for the glitch ❤️!!!!!!"

Maalikah94 responded:

"Yes, babes this is the one."

RefilweRebeccaRoss responed:

"Much better ☺️☺️☺️ the glitch on another level."

khumzofficial4 replied:

"The aim is to not sweat."

Future_yes_Sir commented:

"Washa✔️."

anne reacted:

"It definitely looks better with lower energy."

knightswake said:

"Ivale ntombazane ."

