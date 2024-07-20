An elderly man reminded himself of the good old days when he used to move smoother than his peers

The Gauteng madala took to the stage during an event to show the public his slick moves

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding him for still holding it down despite his age

A Gauteng madala flexed his dance moves. Images: @dancerous_nqobaa

A video of an elderly man in Gauteng dancing to the nines has gone viral on social media, leaving the netizens entertained.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @dancerous_nqobaa, people are at the event hosted by Gauteng's government. It was not clear what it was for. However upbeat music was playing while the event organisers were still finalising a few things.

A madala stood in front of the attendees and showed off his slick moves. The elderly man danced to the nines. One could tell that during his days he used to be a really good dancer. The crowd didn't let the man down, they cheered him on.

Elderly man entertains with dance moves

TikTokkers stan madala's moves

The video garnered over three million views, with many online users applauding the elderly man for his smooth moves.

@morafe wa tharientsho said:

"This pure talent you can mock him that he doesn't wanna grow but this is talent which got nothing to do with growth."

@Mashilwanempho shared:

"I have a video of him 2 weeks back dancing at my daughter's birthday party, he's a vibe ❤️❤️."

@kanyiekh commented:

"Dancing is a culture in South Africa ."

@Fennie Quabrey liked:

"He got some moves...too smooth."

@kabelommola307 said:

"Exactly what I think my grandfather was doing back in the days while others are grabbing land ‍♂️‍♂️."

Gent entertained groovists with slick moves

