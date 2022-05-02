A video of a grown man busting some moves during his work shift has been doing the rounds on social media

In the cellphone footage, he is seen dancing with great energy and sporting the biggest smile on his face

The Facebook post revealed that it was payday that behind the man’s joy and Saffas are loving his relatable reaction

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A jovial madala welcomed payday with a big smile and a happy dance.

The feeling of finally receiving that bank notification of your salary credited into your account after an entire month of long hours and hard work is unmatched.

A man's moves as he welcomed payday have Saffas amused. Image: SA Trucker/Facebook

Source: Twitter

A video shows the old man, dressed in his work attire, happily busting some moves along to a tune next to a truck, and Mzansi peeps get it!

The viral video was posted on Facebook by SA Trucker and currently boasts over 360K views on the social media app.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Scores of South African cyber citizens flooded the entertaining post with funny and witty comments in response to the madala’s joy and moves.

Luya Sabelo Ndlovu reacted:

“Ngyakutshena wena.”

Musa Sphelele Mpanza said:

“Ladlala tymer madoda.”

Billy Siamakomwe replied:

“Nice uncle, but the age and you do awe.”

Florence Lerato shared:

“My father inlaw maan.”

David Zwane wrote:

“I know the feeling hola fellow workers.”

Phumla Candice responded:

“Betha madala.”

Gogo heats up social media timelines with dance moves

In another story, Briefly News reported that a grandma showed peeps online that good vibes come with age and years of experience. She lit up the net with her groove in a viral clip on Facebook.

The elderly woman danced with a younger man and matched him move for move. She also wore a lively expression on her face that worked to steal even more hearts online.

Peeps on Facebook praised grandma for her charisma and youthful moves. They blessed her with wishes for a happy and long life, while other people encouraged her never to stop dancing.

Obianuju Cynthia Ujunwa said:

"God bless you, mama. Live long in good health and joy."

Source: Briefly News