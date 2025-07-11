A KwaZulu-Natal woman captured the emotional moment her grown son Luke reunited with Maureen, their domestic worker

Maureen has been a part of Luke's life for years, watching him grow through every milestone

The touching reunion video shows the strong bond that remains between Luke and Maureen, with both excited to see each other after time apart

A woman shared a video showing how her son reacted to seeing their domestic worker after a long time. Images: @cindy.janse.van.rensburg.2025

A woman who regularly shares personal moments with friends and family from KwaZulu-Natal posted a video on 9 of July that touched the hearts of South Africans across the country. The footage captured a special reunion between her adult son Luke Janse Van Rensburg and Maureen, the domestic worker who has been an important part of his life since birth.

The video that was shared on the woman's Facebook page @cindy.janse.van.rensburg.2025 shows Luke walking into the family kitchen where Maureen is busy ironing clothes. The moment she sees him entering, she carefully sets aside the iron and walks forward with her arms stretched out to welcome him home. Luke's excitement is equally visible as he calls out her name and moves forward to embrace her warmly. His mother can be heard happily laughing while recording the touching moment, clearly moved by their reunion.

In the caption, @cindy explained the deep connection between Maureen and her family:

"What a precious moment! Maureen has been part of Luke Janse Van Rensburg's life from birth. She has watched him grow and has played a huge part in every milestone. She is always asking how he is and when he is coming home."

The post revealed the loving traditions Maureen created with the children in her care. On her payday, she would ask Luke's mother to take her shopping with all the children to buy them special treats. Each child would receive a small packet of chips and slices of polony - simple gifts that meant the world to them.

Maureen's care extended beyond just feeding and watching the children. She would have them all bathed, dressed, and their hair and faces applied with Vaseline. She would carefully comb their hair into neat styles, treating them as if they were her own. According to the caption,

"These were her boys and one girl in the mix, and they will always be her children."

A woman from KwaZulu-Natal shared a video showing the emotional reunion between her son and her domestic worker. Images: @cindy.janse.van.rensburg.2025

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacts with warmth

The heartwarming video resonated with many South Africans who shared similar experiences:

@KobusSevenster joked:

"She needs to pay back some of the nanny money. He wore socks with his sandals… Non non no…😂😂"

@GeraldineDeMinnie shared:

"So special. I had a lady, Mavis. She looked after me when I was a toddler. She was my other mother, and we used to go on the train together to my maternal grandparents."

@BreezyVanNiekerk revealed:

"I named my eldest son after my Zulu nanny. His name is Khanya Zazini. She was truly special. I loved her more than I loved my own mother."

@Ursula admitted:

"Sometimes I get jealous of her... She is a better parent than me🤦😔😂😂"

@AmandaSmith added:

"She worked for a long time for us!"

Employee-domestic worker relationship

According to WITS University research, relationships between domestic workers and the children they help raise can become deeply significant. The study found that these women often fill gaps left by absent parents or help mediate difficult parent-child interactions, serving as unique support systems. However, the research also highlighted that these relationships exist within complex social boundaries involving race, class and family constructions.

The university study revealed that domestic workers frequently spend more time with their employers' children than these children's biological parents do. This creates close bonds that can last well into adulthood, as clearly shown in Luke and Maureen's reunion.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

