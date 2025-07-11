A young woman shared a heartfelt story about her first major purchase after securing permanent employment

A South African woman has moved social media users to tears after sharing her first major purchase since securing permanent employment.

She shared her story about making her first big purchase for her parents, which was overshadowed by tragedy. Image: @clementinefakude

The young lady, who goes by the handle @clementinefakude, posted a clip of what she got for her parents and became candid about her life with her followers.

1st big purchase after being employed

In the video posted on 10 July 2025 on TikTok, @clementinefakude expressed how she had surprised her parents with a brand-new kitchen installation. Unfortunately, a tragedy occurred as her father passed away a day before the delivery for the installation of the new kitchen arrived.

@clementinefakude added that her dad died on 26 June 2025, while the delivery arrived on 27 June 2025. Although she was grieving, she revealed that the installation went ahead just a day after her father's death.

She explained that the kitchen upgrade was intended as a special Christmas gift for her parents, something she had been planning for months.

Despite her overwhelming grief, @clementinefakude made the difficult decision to proceed with the installation. With everything already paid for, including the units, fittings, and labour, she said cancelling the project wasn’t an option emotionally or financially.

As she adjusts to life without her father, @clementinefakude says she remains grateful for having been able to give back, even if he never got to see it completed, taking to her TikTok caption to simply say:

"We worship Him even in hard times."

Many viewers expressed their condolences and applauded her resilience, with some calling her gesture a "bittersweet act of love."

The new kitchen stands as a symbol of both loss and achievement, a moment of pride in her career and a tribute to a parent she hoped to make proud. Her story has sparked important conversations online about grief, responsibility, and the sacrifices made by South African youth in pursuit of success.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to woman's kitchen upgrade story

The online community was moved by the woman's story as they showered her with heartwarming messages, saying:

Aliyah Nanghonda said:

"I’m so proud of you..Congratzzz stranger."

Vovo Ka Plaatjie wrote:

"I'm really sorry to hear this. I recently upgraded my parents kitchen, I nearly lost my father in the process. he was all of a sudden sick and I couldn't stop the renovations as I had paid everything! We need to normalise praying hard before doing such big improvements! I'm really sorry for your loss."

HlatseGal added:

"Good Job, stranger."

Mamarethbile expressed:

"Soon to install a kitchen unit at home cause my siblings are working, but don't seem to do it, had to move back from renting to go home so I can save rent to install the kitchen unit."

A woman shared her story about her first big purchase for her parents, which came with tragedy. Image: @clementinefakude

