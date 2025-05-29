A Cape Town man shared his kitchen setup process seven weeks after buying his first apartment, revealing where he bought each item from popular South African stores

A young man recently bought an apartment in Cape Town and shared a video showing how he decorated his kitchen.

Source: Instagram

A young man from Cape Town has given followers the perfect guide on how to set up a kitchen in style after buying his first apartment seven weeks ago.

Content creator @johnsvpaul shared his kitchen setup process at the end of May, taking viewers through each step of organising his new space with carefully chosen items from various South African retailers.

The video begins with him placing multiple boxes on his kitchen table in his modern apartment, which features an L-shaped layout with granite countertops. He methodically unpacked and organised plates, side plates, and bowls from Woolworths, cutlery from Takealot, steel utensils from Woolworths, and two different sets of glasses from Homeware Store and Yuppiechef.

The young homeowner then showed how he set up soup bowls from Checkers, a cutlery tray from Amazon, a Damashiro knife set from Homeware Store, and a Kitchen Pro dish rack from Yuppiechef. He also added a SimpleHuman sink caddy from Amazon and Country Road tea towels to complete his kitchen setup. The video ends with him showing off the finished space, complete with appliances like a toaster and air fryer.

A young man from Cape Town showed how he decorated his new kitchen.

Source: Instagram

Modern kitchen essentials

For new homeowners setting up their first kitchen, having the right basics makes all the difference. Essential items include a good set of plates, bowls, and glasses, quality cutlery, basic cooking utensils, and storage solutions like drawer organisers and dish racks.

Modern kitchens also benefit from smart storage solutions like sink caddies for cleaning supplies and designated spaces for small appliances. The key is choosing items that match your cooking style and the size of your space, then organising them in a way that makes daily kitchen tasks easier.

The placement of everyday items can save time and make kitchen tasks more efficient. Glasses and drinkware should ideally be stored near the refrigerator since people usually get drinks from the fridge. Similarly, plates and bowls work best when stored close to the dishwasher, making it easier to unload clean dishes.

Items used most frequently, like pots, pans, and cooking utensils, should be positioned near the stove for easy access. This includes things like pot holders and cutting boards. The goal is to create a kitchen where everything has a designated place based on how often it gets used.

SA impressed by kitchen makeover

The well-organised kitchen setup impressed social media users who appreciated both the planning and the final result.

@kirstenpc asked:

"Where did you get the scrub daddy sponge from?"

@grace_raath helped:

"@kirstenpc they sell them at YuppieChef now 😊"

@orianevansygent praised:

"Okay, everything is beautiful 👏🔥"

@girlypopinpink gushed:

"I love everything! Wow 🙌🙌🙌"

@lebzeey.lee admired:

"❤️🙌🙌Beautiful crockery... Kitchen 🔥🔥🔥"

@manal_kafeel shared:

"This was so satisfying! And love the colour palette overall 🙌🏽"

@lakshmi_nair372 requested:

"Beautiful, please can you link a list your products, please 🙏 Thanks."

