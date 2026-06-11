Pentagon Locks Down Multiple Floors, Evacuates Parts After Sensor Triggers False Anthrax Alarm
VIRGINIA – Parts of the Pentagon had to be locked down and partially evacuated due to a potential hazardous materials incident caused by a false alarm.
According to CNN, a hazardous materials sensor detected the possible presence of anthrax in the building, necessitating the immediate lockdown and evacuation.
The Pentagon, located in Arlington, Virginia, is the headquarters of the United States of America’s Department of Defence.
Multiple floors were locked down
According to the publication, multiple floors and corridors inside the building were locked down, while others were evacuated, following the ‘hazardous materials’ warning.
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As the central command hub for the US military, the building houses the Secretary of Defence and the Joint Chiefs of Staff and is considered critical infrastructure. A source familiar with the situation told CNN that alarms were raised when a Pentagon sensor system detected the possible presence of anthrax.
Anthrax is classified as a Tier 1 biological weapon. While emergency protocols were initiated, it was later found that the sensor system was malfunctioning, which caused the false alarm. At the time of the incident, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell explained that the system detected an air quality issue necessitating precautionary measures.
“The Department is executing standard protection protocols, including a shelter-in-place order for the affected area. Response teams are in place and ready to support building occupants,” Parnell said.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
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Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za