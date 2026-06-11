VIRGINIA – Parts of the Pentagon had to be locked down and partially evacuated due to a potential hazardous materials incident caused by a false alarm.

Parts of the Pentagon had to be locked down following an anthrax scare. Image: Daniel Slim

Source: Getty Images

According to CNN, a hazardous materials sensor detected the possible presence of anthrax in the building, necessitating the immediate lockdown and evacuation.

The Pentagon, located in Arlington, Virginia, is the headquarters of the United States of America’s Department of Defence.

Multiple floors were locked down

According to the publication, multiple floors and corridors inside the building were locked down, while others were evacuated, following the ‘hazardous materials’ warning.

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As the central command hub for the US military, the building houses the Secretary of Defence and the Joint Chiefs of Staff and is considered critical infrastructure. A source familiar with the situation told CNN that alarms were raised when a Pentagon sensor system detected the possible presence of anthrax.

Anthrax is classified as a Tier 1 biological weapon. While emergency protocols were initiated, it was later found that the sensor system was malfunctioning, which caused the false alarm. At the time of the incident, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell explained that the system detected an air quality issue necessitating precautionary measures.

“The Department is executing standard protection protocols, including a shelter-in-place order for the affected area. Response teams are in place and ready to support building occupants,” Parnell said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Source: Briefly News