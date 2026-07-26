Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo took to X to ask about Miss World South Africa after Romanda Hombir was crowned

Hombir, a clinical audiologist and founder of the Caring Purpose Foundation, won the title on 24 July 2026

Romanda Hombir recently addressed the growing social media scrutiny over her surname and South African identity

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Sizwe Dhlomo had questions about Miss World South Africa after Romanda Hombir was crowned. Image: sizwedhlomo, romanda_hombir

Source: Instagram

Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo had a question on Friday, 24 July 2026, and Mzansi was more than happy to fill him in. After clinical audiologist Romanda Hombir was crowned Miss World South Africa, Sizwe turned to X with four simple words: "What's Miss World South Africa now?"

The post clearly caught the attention of many South Africans who were equally in the dark about the pageant's structure.

What is Miss World SA?

Hombir, who is a clinical audiologist and the founder of the Caring Purpose Foundation, received her crown on 24 July 2026. Upon receiving her crown, she expressed pride in representing South Africa on the global stage at the Miss World competition.

For many South Africans, just like Sizwe, the confusion is understandable. The Miss South Africa pageant, long seen as the country's flagship beauty competition, no longer holds the licence to send its winner to either Miss World or Miss Universe. As a result, entirely separate organisations now handle each of those international pageants locally.

Mzansi flooded Sizwe's post with explanations.

Below are some of the reactions:

@TheeAzanian broke it down clearly:

"It means she'll be representing SA at Miss World. We also have Miss Universe SA. They are now separate pageants because the Miss South Africa organisation no longer holds the licence to send their winners there. Miss SA no longer competes in any international pageants anymore."

@Pcrazy_xhirame shared the same confusion as Sizwe:

"Same question. Next, we will see Miss Ocean South Africa."

@morokasa added:

"Sounds odd, but she's Miss South Africa, who will get to compete in the Miss World pageant. Since there are other categories like Miss Universe."

Sizwe Dhlomo questioned the Miss World South Africa Pageant after Romanda Hombir's crowning. Image: romandahombir

Source: Instagram

Romanda speaks on her heritage

In a previous report from Briefly News, Hombir has mixed heritage, including Swati, Zulu, German, and Mongolian roots, and she explained this on SABC News.

Her composed response drew comparisons to Chidimma Adetshina's controversy, reigniting debates about nationality and belonging in SA pageants.

Source: Briefly News