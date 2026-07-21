Bianca Naidoo shared a heartfelt Instagram Story message for Riky Rick on what would have been his 39th birthday

The tribute was paired with a mirror selfie of the couple wearing matching Maxhosa outfits, giving fans a rare glimpse into their bond

Fans flooded Riky Rick's last Instagram post with fresh birthday tributes, showing just how deeply Mzansi still grieves his loss

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Riky Rick's partner, Bianca Naidoo, celebrated his heavenly birthday with a touching message. Image: rikyrickworld

Source: Instagram

Bianca Naidoo marked what would have been Riky Rick's 39th birthday with a tender tribute on Instagram, reminding South Africa that the love she carries for the late rapper has not dimmed. Her post on Monday, 20 July, stopped fans in their tracks and brought fresh waves of grief and celebration online.

Alongside a mirror selfie the rapper himself had taken of the pair, dressed in coordinating Maxhosa outfits and looking every bit as loved-up as her words suggested, Naidoo wrote:

"Happy heavenly 39th birthday to the LOML (love of my life). Love and miss you a little more today."

Born Rikhado Makhado, the Boss Zonke hitmaker passed away on 23 February 2022, at the age of 34, in what was widely believed to be suicide. Naidoo, who was his long-time partner and the mother of his son, has kept his memory alive in the years since.

The couple also raised Naidoo's daughter from a previous relationship together, with Riky Rick stepping fully into the role of her father.

See Bianca Naidoo's post below.

Bianca Naidoo wrote a heartfelt birthday tribute to her late partner, Riky Rick. Image: thesecretlifeof_b

Source: Instagram

Fans keep Riky Rick's memory alive

The day before he died, Riky Rick shared a television commercial for African Bank's Audacity to Believe campaign on his Instagram page. That post continues to draw new comments from fans who visit the late cotton eater's profile, and his birthday this year was no different.

astros.unhingedlifestyle said:

"Happy burfday, pops."

zandiimac expressed:

"Happy birthday, champ, miss you more than you'll ever know."

diegotheesmith wrote:

"We miss you, Rick."

mawande\_tau\_ posted:

"Thinking of you, Makhado."

pahkennedy responded:

"Man, it's still hard to forget Riky."

Bianca Naidoo and Riky Rick's loyal fans celebrated his heavenly birthday. Image: rikyrickworld

Source: Instagram

Seputla Sebogodi's memorial details announced

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details for Seputla Sebogodi's memorial and funeral services.

Following his tragic death, the late veteran actor's supporters and peers were invited by his loved ones to celebrate his life and bid him a final goodbye.

Source: Briefly News