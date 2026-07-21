Bianca Naidoo Pens Touching Birthday Tribute to Late Partner Riky Rick on His 39th
- Bianca Naidoo shared a heartfelt Instagram Story message for Riky Rick on what would have been his 39th birthday
- The tribute was paired with a mirror selfie of the couple wearing matching Maxhosa outfits, giving fans a rare glimpse into their bond
- Fans flooded Riky Rick's last Instagram post with fresh birthday tributes, showing just how deeply Mzansi still grieves his loss
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Bianca Naidoo marked what would have been Riky Rick's 39th birthday with a tender tribute on Instagram, reminding South Africa that the love she carries for the late rapper has not dimmed. Her post on Monday, 20 July, stopped fans in their tracks and brought fresh waves of grief and celebration online.
Alongside a mirror selfie the rapper himself had taken of the pair, dressed in coordinating Maxhosa outfits and looking every bit as loved-up as her words suggested, Naidoo wrote:
"Happy heavenly 39th birthday to the LOML (love of my life). Love and miss you a little more today."
Born Rikhado Makhado, the Boss Zonke hitmaker passed away on 23 February 2022, at the age of 34, in what was widely believed to be suicide. Naidoo, who was his long-time partner and the mother of his son, has kept his memory alive in the years since.
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The couple also raised Naidoo's daughter from a previous relationship together, with Riky Rick stepping fully into the role of her father.
See Bianca Naidoo's post below.
Fans keep Riky Rick's memory alive
The day before he died, Riky Rick shared a television commercial for African Bank's Audacity to Believe campaign on his Instagram page. That post continues to draw new comments from fans who visit the late cotton eater's profile, and his birthday this year was no different.
astros.unhingedlifestyle said:
"Happy burfday, pops."
zandiimac expressed:
"Happy birthday, champ, miss you more than you'll ever know."
diegotheesmith wrote:
"We miss you, Rick."
mawande\_tau\_ posted:
"Thinking of you, Makhado."
pahkennedy responded:
"Man, it's still hard to forget Riky."
Seputla Sebogodi's memorial details announced
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details for Seputla Sebogodi's memorial and funeral services.
Following his tragic death, the late veteran actor's supporters and peers were invited by his loved ones to celebrate his life and bid him a final goodbye.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za