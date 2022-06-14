The late Riky Rick and his longtime partner, Bianca Naidoo were once the epitome of what true love could look like in the cold-hearted world of hip-hop. The rapper and his lady actually met way before Riky's rap career took off, so it was real love from the start.

Riky Rick & Bianca Naidoo were a match made in heaven. Images: @rikyrickworld/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Riky & Bianca's first meeting

Taking it way back to the very beginning, this love story started when the Boss Zonke hitmaker spotted his future lady at a restaurant in Sandton. Opening up about their relationship, Riky told iHarare he was friend-zoned by Bianca but eventually managed to build a really solid friendship before making things romantic.

"We establi­shed a friendship first and then we started dating. That foundation of friendship lets us enjoy each other’s company as both a couple and friends, and we can talk about anything,” Bianca said at the time.

Bianca was probably a little skeptical about the up-and-coming rapper, especially since she was the single parent of a baby girl who needed all her mama's love and attention. But, this future wifey was lucky enough to find a man who embraced her baby girl named Jordan, as his own.

On finding his life purpose, Riky always credited his little blended family for helping him find the drive he'd always needed to pursue music:

"I became more serious about my life and where I wanted to go. I knew they would need me to be the best man and father I can be. My family gives me purpose," he told the publication.

Love & fame: Was Bianca just in it for the money?

Fans may be surprised to learn that this famous duo actually fell in love way before the money or success came. While the lovebirds first met in Johannesburg, both Bianca and Riky Rick are KZN natives of mixed Indian and Zulu heritage.

They bonded immediately over their shared love for the coast and their cultures. In 2010 the couple made things official when Riky was still 3 years away from his smash hit, Amantombzane - a song that would eventually catapult the muso to ridiculous fame.

While the rapper continued to pursue his music, Bianca worked as a Traffic and On-Air Production Co-ordinator at Fox International Channels, ZaLebs reports. As Riky's career began taking off, she would later go on to work closely by his side as his personal talent manager. The support in this relationship was so real!

Family values: Getting rid of the groupies

In 2013, the lovebirds tied the knot and welcomed their first child, Maik Daniel together the following year. While Rikhado hustled hard out in the bustling nightlife of Mzansi, the more introverted Bianca stayed at home with their children.

Riky's wife was definitely not about that groupie lifestyle and ensured her peace of mind by staying far away from all the thirsty girls who were after her famous man.

"I don’t gig with him...I think that’s good for our relationship because being exposed to that sort of thing might cause fights," she said back in 2016.

The couple was super intentional about setting boundaries with these fans, especially for the sake of their relationship.

"As an artist, I know we have fans and we have to allow them into our lives somehow – like having pictures taken with them and greeting them – but we have boundaries,” the Family Values hit­ maker told DRUM.

“Bianca didn’t know who Riky Rick the rapper was because I was just starting out, so she didn’t fall in love with the fame thing – she fell for me and that's what I appreciate most," the rapper sweetly went on to share.

Life after Riky

Just over 3 months since his passing, the 34-year-old rapper's family has been picking up the pieces and is still coming to terms with his sudden death. In a suspected suicide that left the whole nation mourning, King Kotini will be missed most by the people closest to him, including his sweetheart Bianca.

The widow had Mzansi gushing after sharing pics of a beautiful tattoo she got in her hubby's honor. The hyper-realistic portrait of Riky's face on her arm will be a constant reminder of the rapper and the love he carried for his family.

Speaking on Riky Rick's legacy, Bianca touched on the way she'll always want her late husband remembered. Riky was a man of the youth, always coming up with initiatives like Cotton Fest, where young people met and exchanged ideas. He'll forever be immortalized as a family man who cared deeply for people.

