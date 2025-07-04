Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt was reportedly involved in another car crash on Friday, 4 July 2025

Photos believed to be Shebeshxt's VW Golf at the scene of the accident went viral on social media

The alleged car crash sparked outrage on social media, with several netizens calling for Shebeshxt to be arrested

Shebeshxt was allegedly involved in another car crash.

Source: Instagram

Controversial Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt is trending again after being allegedly involved in another car accident. This comes just over a year after he was involved in a car accident that claimed the life of his daughter, Onthathile.

On Friday, 4 July 2025, a photo of what is believed to be Shebeshxt’s Volkswagen Golf went viral on social media. The Ambulance hitmaker was recently in the news after angry fans vandalised his vehicle at a gig.

Shebeshxt reportedly involved in another car accident

Entertainment and current affairs blogger Inside Out News shared a picture of a car believed to be Shebeshxt’s on X. The photo was captioned:

“BREAKING NEWS: Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke “Shebeshxt” has been involved in a car accident.”

In the picture, the VW Polo GTI, which is Shebeshxt’s vehicle of choice, after a car accident. The front-right side of the vehicle is significantly damaged with the bumper crumpled, the headlight broken and wiring exposed.

See the picture below:

Details of the alleged accident were sketchy at the time of writing. Shebeshxt nor his representatives had officially commented on the incident at the time of publication.

Netizens react after Shebeshxt's alleged car accident

Netizens flooded the comments section with disbelief after the blogger shared the news that Shebeshxt had been involved in another car accident. Several netizens called for Shebeshxt to be arrested and for his driver’s licence to be revoked. Others suggested that he should be banned from buying another VW Golf, while some highlighted that it was only a matter of time considering his recent suspicious behaviour.

Here are some of the reactions:

@ZizinjaAbelungu suggested:

“Arrest this guy and send him to jail. He is a danger to society.”

@DjangoXtra highlighted:

“This one is a hazard himself. Not only is he a danger to himself, but also to other people that maybe be affected by his discharge of fire arm (klap), crystal meth, point of fire arm, accident etc.”

@daniel_kee27026 said:

“Haai, this one doesn't learn from his mistakes. His circle of friends is not advising him. He's a danger to himself and those around him.”

@Ghostonlysa suggested:

“His driving license must be suspended for 5 years or revoked permanently!”

@cundy015 suggested:

"This one must just buy a bicycle 🚲 and leave sports cars 🏎 alone."

@mboweni_honour said:

"Substances , he will buy another one."

Shebeshxt damaged his car in another alleged car accident.

Source: Instagram

Shebeshxt responds to drug use allegations

Reports that Shebeshxt was involved in another car accident come at a time when the popular Limpopo rapper has been trending for the wrong reasons.

Briefly News reported that Shebeshxt broke his silence after disturbing videos of himself circulated online.

The rapper was accused of substance abuse after a tube normally used to smoke a famous drug was seen in his presence in several videos.

The Ke Di Shxte Malume hitmaker seemingly mocked the haters in hyperbole and seemingly confirmed that he does smoke the famous drug.

