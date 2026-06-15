Teko Modise and Linda Mntambo have questioned the value of sending influencers to the FIFA World Cup while experienced former footballers remain at home

The former Bafana Bafana stars argued that ex-players could offer better support to current internationals during difficult moments

Their comments sparked a heated debate online, with some fans agreeing and others accusing the pair of feeling entitled

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Teko Modise questions why influencers were sent to the World Cup instead of former players. Image: @therealtekomodise/Instagram, Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Teko Modise and Linda Mntambo have sparked debate after questioning why influencers were sent to the 2026 FIFA World Cup instead of former footballers who could support the national team.

Speaking on Soccer Laduma's Car Wash podcast, the pair argued that former internationals could provide valuable experience and encouragement to players representing South Africa on football's biggest stage.

Their remarks come after Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie faced criticism over a delegation that included fans, artists and content creators travelling to Mexico during the tournament. Modise said football authorities should consider the impact former players can have behind the scenes.

"So instead of having those former footballers that wore the national team jerseys, that stood in line to listen to the national anthem, they're sending people for views," he said.

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"They're sending people that are just there to take content for views instead of sending people that, when things are tough, somebody's going to stand up and say things to the player that they want to hear."

Teko Modise says experience matters at major tournaments

Modise pointed to examples from African football, saying former players often remain closely involved with their national teams. He recalled seeing former Senegal international El Hadji Diouf interacting with players during a major tournament.

"When the players walked into the tunnel, Diouf was speaking to the captain, Sadio Mane, and Mane ran into the dressing room to bring the players out. So that's the experience we need," Modise said.

Mntambo echoed those sentiments, arguing that South Africa should invest more in documenting and celebrating the journeys of national team players.

He suggested supporters connect more strongly with athletes when they understand their personal stories and sacrifices.

Fans divided over Bafana Bafana legend's comments

The discussion has sparked heated debate on social media platform X, where users remain divided on whether former players or influencers should take priority for such trips.

One user, @Classic_OG90, offered a balanced view, writing:

"Nothing wrong with both sending content creators and the suggested legends. It should just be a balance of both.

"Something for [Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie] and other sponsors to think off. It's a good suggestion."

However, others were less sympathetic. @Sboniso_Mokoena posted:

"Teko and those guys are so entitled too much as if they did great when they were former players."

User @cryptodememe wrote:

"The guys are speaking facts."

The discussion comes as South Africa continues its World Cup campaign, with debate continuing over how best to support the national team both on and off the pitch.

Teko Modise says South Africa is sending people for views to the World Cup. Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Minister faces separate storm over referee deportation comments

Briefly News also reported that Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie sparked outrage after he defended the United States' decision to deport Somali referee Omar Artan. The deportation prevented Artan from becoming the first Somali to officiate at a FIFA World Cup.

McKenzie questioned why Artan travelled on a diplomatic passport. The comments drew fierce criticism from journalists and football fans across Africa.

Source: Briefly News