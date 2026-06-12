Prince Kaybee scathingly trolled Bafana Bafana following their defeat at the World Cup opening match against Mexico

The Wajelwa hitmaker went on a mini rant about the boy's performance, criticising some of the decision making which cost the team big time

Social media users continued to troll Bafana Bafana's performance, and they were not going easy on them

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Prince Kaybee criticised Bafana Bafana, following the defeat at the World Cup opener against Mexico. Image: princekaybeesa

Source: Twitter

It seems as though Bafana Bafana really gave South African celebrities chest pains after a devastating loss at the FIFA World Cup opening match against Mexico. At the game which took place on Thursday, 11 June 2026, the boys failed to score goals, but managed to get two red cards.

Taking to X, Prince Kaybee commented during the first few minutes of the game, saying the boys have no game plan, which was evident by the 2 - 0 final score.

As the game progressed, the Wajelwa hitmaker said the team lacked confidence and had poor decision-making skills.

"To be honest, South Africa has zero confidence in the ball. In this instance, they are attacking. Mexico is running towards their goal keeper, why not hold on to the ball and keep pressing till one player commits, eliminate and look for who is open. WHY????"

The solution for this, according to the DJ, is for the players to be exposed to international football standards, picking Mbokazi as the only confident player. He targeted Relebohile, claiming he cost the team big time.

"This is why South African players need to go play overseas. Mbokazi is the only confident player on the field. Holding on to players like Relebohile is only killing them," he remarked. Adding to the sentiment, Kaybee said, "It's so bad Mbokazi is the one pressing as an attacking midfielder, we are cooked."

He ended his rant by calling the match atrocious, questioning Broos' decision to play in defence mode.

Mzansi shares thoughts on Kaybee's posts

For the rest of Mzansi, it was the red cards that really sent them over the edge!

@MartinSero42097 shared:

"We need to put pressure on SAFA. They need to set a strict mandate, that we rather lose, having shown courage and formation to win a game."

@zukofipaza said:

"Playing hosts and playing an open game would have been worse than what we witnessed. Lyle is the weakest link with his laziness. We need strikers who will run into space when in possession and add numbers when defending. The next coach needs to work on the central defence."

@ChristianM59042 said:

"My point exactly, you must be hating your talented players, because this is the only game watched worldwide, after this only South Africans will watch @BafanaBafana matches here at home."

Prince Kaybee mocked Bafana Bafana after losing to Mexico. Image: bafanabafana

Source: Facebook

Tyla's national anthem performance overshadowed

In more World Cup disappointments, Briefly News reported that South Africans were very disappointed by Grammy-winner Tyla's national anthem performance at the FIFA World Cup. This was after she only appeared for about two seconds on camera as she sang the anthem.

Many fans, including Anele Mdoda, did not hold back as they slammed the cameraman for disappointing the nation.

Source: Briefly News