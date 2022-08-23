Swati baby names with meanings | Which names should you choose or avoid?
Are you a parent looking for a unique name for your kid? Then relax as the article below lists unique Swati baby names with meanings. But why are names that significant? Names reflect a certain culture, ethnicity, values and ancestors' identity. But how do you identify a good name? What should you choose or avoid? What kind of name is Swati? Read below to find out!
Having a new baby in the family is a blessing and brings love and happiness to life. However, choosing the right baby name goes a long way in bringing positivity to the child's life. So is Swati a female name? The name Swati is the Indian origin and means 15th Nakshatra. Thus, it is a female name. It means the third-brightest star in the sky. It is an attractive Hindu girl name with an adorable meaning. So which are some of these Swati baby names with meanings? Find out below!
List of Siswati baby names 2022
What is the name of Swati Nakshatra? It is the 15th-star sign in Indian astrology. Hindu people select these Swati names for their amazing meaning that it belongs to Hinduism and is also quite respectable towards nature. The list below contains all Swati Nakshatra baby names for girls, covering traditional or modern names pertaining to love, popular, cute and easy-to-pronounce names to help you make the right choice!
- Rekha – One who is like a line; Streak, Line
- Reetul – Talented, skilled, expert and efficient.
- Reeta – Pearl
- Rebha – A woman who sings praises of others
- Atile - Strengthen family
- Banele - all desires completed
- Bokang - Rejoice or Praise
- Renu – This means one who is practical and systematic.
- Rema – A deeply loving and sensitive person
- Renumati – With pollen
- Reshma – Silken, shiny and silky
- Reshu – Pure soul
- Reshmi – A silk-like woman; Silken
- Bongani - Thank God for giving you
- Bretha - Bright
- Rewati – A prosperous star
- Resna - Ray, Tongue
- Rohi – An ascending man
- Reya - Singer
- Rochi – One who brings and gives light
- Roja – Rose flower
- Lindelwa - more than expected
- Lungelo - Right gift for us
- Lungile - You are right Gift
- Rohita – Brahma's daughter
- Roli – The red powder used in tika during a holy ceremony
- Roopali – A woman who is considered pretty
- Roopal – Made of silver
- Mosa - Grace
- Mpendulo - Answer to all our prayers
- Ndumiso - Praise
- Romika – A girl of the sky
- Roopam – A beautiful female
- Tarub – Merry
- Taruni – A young woman
- Tarra – An Astra goddess in mythology
- Tatini – River
- Tarunima – Youth
- Tarunika –Young girl
- Taveshi – The name of Goddess Durga
- Tatleen – One who is absorbed in the ultimate truth
- Tavishi – Courage
- Nhlanhla - Our luck
- Nkosinathi - Lord
- Nkosingiphile - Sent for us
- Tarjani – The first finger
- Tarini – Goddess Parvati
- Taravati – Surrounded by stars
- Taravali – A multitude of stars
- Taranija – River Yamuna
- Nokwanda - Family strength
- Nonhlanhla - Good luck
- Tarana – She who is born during the day
- Tarala – Honey bee
- Taramati – With a glorious mind
- Taraa - Goddess of the sea
- Taradatta – Given by the star
- Tarakini – Starry night
- Nothando - Love
- Nyakallo - Joy
- Tapati – The Sun's daughter
- Tapasya - One who is warm
- Tapaswini – A female ascetic
- Tapanti – Warming
- Tapashya – A girl who meditates
- Tanvi – A beautiful and delicate woman
- Tanushree – A very appealing woman
- Tanusiya – A great devotee
- Tanveet – Beautiful
- Sakhile - Completed our family
- Sambulo - Revelation
- Sibusiso - You are blessing
- Tanushi – She who is beautiful
- Tanupa – Hunger
- Tanuka – Slender
- Tannishtha – Dedicated
- Tanu – From the river
- Tanmana – One who is filled with desire
- Sifiso - Desire
- Sihle - Beautiful
- Siyabonga - Thank God for giving you
- Tanmaya – A person who is absorbed and consumed
- Tanishka – Goddess of Gold
- Tanisha – Ambition
- Tanirika – A flower
- Tanima – Slenderness
- Taniamitra – A queen of fairy
- Taneesha – An ambitious woman
- Taarika – A little star
- Taanusiya – A great devotee
- Talayeh – An advance guard
- Taija – A tiara worn by a ruler of a kingdom
- Tamalika – Belonging to a place full of tamal
- Tamashree – Perfect one and a whole person
- Tamana – One who is desired
- Tamasvi – One who has darkness inside
- Tamil selvi – A tamilian pride
- Tamasvini – A girl of the night
- TamilMalar – Tamil flower
- Tamilalagi – Beautiful Tamil
- Tammaan – A woman full of desires
- Tammanna – A woman with big desires
- Tanam – A slender girl
- Tanaya – Daughter
- Tanasi – A beautiful princess
- Rukm – One who is decorated with gold
- Ruma – One who is a Queen of apes
- Rukhmini – A name of the Goddess Laxmi
- Rung – Vibrant and colourful person. Symbolises joy and happiness
- Dityaa - Answers prayers
- Adya - Great
- Trishika - Trident
- Rupa – A beauty of silver; bearer of form
- Rupalabanya – A gorgeous and beautiful girl
- Rupali - A woman who is the most
- Rupashi – A beautiful woman
- Rupashri – A divinely beautiful girl
- Rupeshwari – She who is a Goddess of beauty
- Rupavati – Possessed with beauty, A river
- Thandwa - Beloved
- Anaya - Look up to God
- Saanvi - One who will be followed
- Rupasi – A beautiful young girl
- Rupi – One of the great beauty
- Rupesvari – Goddess of beauty
- Rupika – To have a form of something
- Rupkatha – One who is a great story-teller
- Ruponti – One who knows good stories
- Taaj – One who is crowned
- Rusama – Angerless, Calm
- Ashvi - Blessed and victorious
- Kayra - Peaceful, unique
- Ruvti - Love
- Taani – Persuasion to continue to do something
- Rushita – A bright and intelligent girl
- Rujuta – A woman of honesty and sincerity
- Rujula – An endower of the wealth
- Ruhin – A spiritual woman
- Rugu – A woman who is soft and tender
- Rucita – Bright, Brilliant
- Rudrakshi – A name of Paravati
- Rudhi – Rise, ascent, birth, fame
- Rucira – Charming, Desirable
- Rubini – A woman full of cuteness
- Rucika – Shining ornament
- Ruban – A very bright woman
- Ruana – Musical instrument with a string
- Rosheen – Rose
- Rozmin – A girl who is like the flower rose
- Roshika – Never forgotten by people
- Roshna – A bright glow of a woman
- Roopjot – One who is radiant and luminant
- Ropana – Causing to grow, healing
- Prisha - God's gift
- Aarvi - Peace
- Anvika - Powerful and complete
- Roopini – A girl who is pretty and beautiful
- Roopindar – Divinely beautiful
What is the Swahili name for beautiful?
The word Jameela means 'beautiful' in Swahili. It is a loanword from Arabic with the same meaning. For example, a handsome man is known as Jamil or Jameel, while a beautiful woman is Jamila or Jameela. Another word for 'beautiful' is mrembo, which is more widely used than Jameela.
Where is the name Swati from?
It was the name of one of the wives of the Moon in Hindu Epics and the Sanskrit name of Arcturus, as well as of the nakshatra (lunar mansion) associated with Arcturus in Hindu astrology. Swati is a very common Hindu name. It is also spelt Swathi.
The above article has a list of Swati baby names with meanings. The names connect them to their tribe or origin, and apart from that, a peculiar thing about those names is that they have specific meanings. So selecting one for your adorable child will go a long way in influencing a child's character.
