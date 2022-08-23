Swati baby names with meanings | Which names should you choose or avoid?

Are you a parent looking for a unique name for your kid? Then relax as the article below lists unique Swati baby names with meanings. But why are names that significant? Names reflect a certain culture, ethnicity, values and ancestors' identity. But how do you identify a good name? What should you choose or avoid? What kind of name is Swati? Read below to find out!

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A couple is taking care of their baby. Photo: Joaquin Sarmiento

Source: Getty Images

Having a new baby in the family is a blessing and brings love and happiness to life. However, choosing the right baby name goes a long way in bringing positivity to the child's life. So is Swati a female name? The name Swati is the Indian origin and means 15th Nakshatra. Thus, it is a female name. It means the third-brightest star in the sky. It is an attractive Hindu girl name with an adorable meaning. So which are some of these Swati baby names with meanings? Find out below!

List of Siswati baby names 2022

A mother with her newborn baby: Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

What is the name of Swati Nakshatra? It is the 15th-star sign in Indian astrology. Hindu people select these Swati names for their amazing meaning that it belongs to Hinduism and is also quite respectable towards nature. The list below contains all Swati Nakshatra baby names for girls, covering traditional or modern names pertaining to love, popular, cute and easy-to-pronounce names to help you make the right choice!

Rekha – One who is like a line; Streak, Line

– One who is like a line; Streak, Line Reetul – Talented, skilled, expert and efficient.

– Talented, skilled, expert and efficient. Reeta – Pearl

– Pearl Rebha – A woman who sings praises of others

– A woman who sings praises of others Atile - Strengthen family

- Strengthen family Banele - all desires completed

- all desires completed Bokang - Rejoice or Praise

- Rejoice or Praise Renu – This means one who is practical and systematic.

– This means one who is practical and systematic. Rema – A deeply loving and sensitive person

– A deeply loving and sensitive person Renumati – With pollen

– With pollen Reshma – Silken, shiny and silky

– Silken, shiny and silky Reshu – Pure soul

– Pure soul Reshmi – A silk-like woman; Silken

– A silk-like woman; Silken Bongani - Thank God for giving you

- Thank God for giving you Bretha - Bright

- Bright Rewati – A prosperous star

– A prosperous star Resna - Ray, Tongue

- Ray, Tongue Rohi – An ascending man

– An ascending man Reya - Singer

- Singer Rochi – One who brings and gives light

– One who brings and gives light Roja – Rose flower

– Rose flower Lindelwa - more than expected

- more than expected Lungelo - Right gift for us

- Right gift for us Lungile - You are right Gift

- You are right Gift Rohita – Brahma's daughter

– Brahma's daughter Roli – The red powder used in tika during a holy ceremony

A little child dressed up as Lord Krishna is seen during the Janmashtami festival in Kolkata. Photo by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Roopali – A woman who is considered pretty

– A woman who is considered pretty Roopal – Made of silver

– Made of silver Mosa - Grace

- Grace Mpendulo - Answer to all our prayers

- Answer to all our prayers Ndumiso - Praise

- Praise Romika – A girl of the sky

– A girl of the sky Roopam – A beautiful female

– A beautiful female Tarub – Merry

– Merry Taruni – A young woman

– A young woman Tarra – An Astra goddess in mythology

– An Astra goddess in mythology Tatini – River

– River Tarunima – Youth

– Youth Tarunika –Young girl

–Young girl Taveshi – The name of Goddess Durga

– The name of Goddess Durga Tatleen – One who is absorbed in the ultimate truth

– One who is absorbed in the ultimate truth Tavishi – Courage

– Courage Nhlanhla - Our luck

- Our luck Nkosinathi - Lord

- Lord Nkosingiphile - Sent for us

- Sent for us Tarjani – The first finger

– The first finger Tarini – Goddess Parvati

– Goddess Parvati Taravati – Surrounded by stars

– Surrounded by stars Taravali – A multitude of stars

– A multitude of stars Taranija – River Yamuna

– River Yamuna Nokwanda - Family strength

- Family strength Nonhlanhla - Good luck

- Good luck Tarana – She who is born during the day

– She who is born during the day Tarala – Honey bee

– Honey bee Taramati – With a glorious mind

– With a glorious mind Taraa - Goddess of the sea

- Goddess of the sea Taradatta – Given by the star

– Given by the star Tarakini – Starry night

– Starry night Nothando - Love

- Love Nyakallo - Joy

- Joy Tapati – The Sun's daughter

The Sun's daughter Tapasya - One who is warm

- One who is warm Tapaswini – A female ascetic

– A female ascetic Tapanti – Warming

– Warming Tapashya – A girl who meditates

– A girl who meditates Tanvi – A beautiful and delicate woman

– A beautiful and delicate woman Tanushree – A very appealing woman

– A very appealing woman Tanusiya – A great devotee

– A great devotee Tanveet – Beautiful

– Beautiful Sakhile - Completed our family

- Completed our family Sambulo - Revelation

- Revelation Sibusiso - You are blessing

- You are blessing Tanushi – She who is beautiful

– She who is beautiful Tanupa – Hunger

– Hunger Tanuka – Slender

A nurse cares for a newborn. Photo: CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Tannishtha – Dedicated

– Dedicated Tanu – From the river

– From the river Tanmana – One who is filled with desire

– One who is filled with desire Sifiso - Desire

Desire Sihle - Beautiful

Beautiful Siyabonga - Thank God for giving you

Thank God for giving you Tanmaya – A person who is absorbed and consumed

– A person who is absorbed and consumed Tanishka – Goddess of Gold

– Goddess of Gold Tanisha – Ambition

– Ambition Tanirika – A flower

– A flower Tanima – Slenderness

– Slenderness Taniamitra – A queen of fairy

– A queen of fairy Taneesha – An ambitious woman

– An ambitious woman Taarika – A little star

– A little star Taanusiya – A great devotee

– A great devotee Talayeh – An advance guard

– An advance guard Taija – A tiara worn by a ruler of a kingdom

– A tiara worn by a ruler of a kingdom Tamalika – Belonging to a place full of tamal

– Belonging to a place full of tamal Tamashree – Perfect one and a whole person

– Perfect one and a whole person Tamana – One who is desired

– One who is desired Tamasvi – One who has darkness inside

– One who has darkness inside Tamil selvi – A tamilian pride

– A tamilian pride Tamasvini – A girl of the night

Names reflect a certain culture, ethnicity, values and ancestors' identity. Photo: @Swatibabynames (modified by author)

Source: UGC

TamilMalar – Tamil flower

– Tamil flower Tamilalagi – Beautiful Tamil

– Beautiful Tamil Tammaan – A woman full of desires

– A woman full of desires Tammanna – A woman with big desires

– A woman with big desires Tanam – A slender girl

– A slender girl Tanaya – Daughter

Daughter Tanasi – A beautiful princess

– A beautiful princess Rukm – One who is decorated with gold

– One who is decorated with gold Ruma – One who is a Queen of apes

– One who is a Queen of apes Rukhmini – A name of the Goddess Laxmi

– A name of the Goddess Laxmi Rung – Vibrant and colourful person. Symbolises joy and happiness

– Vibrant and colourful person. Symbolises joy and happiness Dityaa - Answers prayers

- Answers prayers Adya - Great

- Great Trishika - Trident

- Trident Rupa – A beauty of silver; bearer of form

– A beauty of silver; bearer of form Rupalabanya – A gorgeous and beautiful girl

– A gorgeous and beautiful girl Rupali - A woman who is the most

A woman who is the most Rupashi – A beautiful woman

– A beautiful woman Rupashri – A divinely beautiful girl

– A divinely beautiful girl Rupeshwari – She who is a Goddess of beauty

– She who is a Goddess of beauty Rupavati – Possessed with beauty, A river

– Possessed with beauty, A river Thandwa - Beloved

- Beloved Anaya - Look up to God

- Look up to God Saanvi - One who will be followed

- One who will be followed Rupasi – A beautiful young girl

– A beautiful young girl Rupi – One of the great beauty

– One of the great beauty Rupesvari – Goddess of beauty

– Goddess of beauty Rupika – To have a form of something

– To have a form of something Rupkatha – One who is a great story-teller

The names connect them to their tribe or origin, and apart from that, a peculiar thing about those names is that they have specific meanings. Photo: @swatibabynames (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ruponti – One who knows good stories

– One who knows good stories Taaj – One who is crowned

– One who is crowned Rusama – Angerless, Calm

– Angerless, Calm Ashvi - Blessed and victorious

- Blessed and victorious Kayra - Peaceful, unique

- Peaceful, unique Ruvti - Love

- Love Taani – Persuasion to continue to do something

– Persuasion to continue to do something Rushita – A bright and intelligent girl

– A bright and intelligent girl Rujuta – A woman of honesty and sincerity

– A woman of honesty and sincerity Rujula – An endower of the wealth

– An endower of the wealth Ruhin – A spiritual woman

– A spiritual woman Rugu – A woman who is soft and tender

– A woman who is soft and tender Rucita – Bright, Brilliant

– Bright, Brilliant Rudrakshi – A name of Paravati

– A name of Paravati Rudhi – Rise, ascent, birth, fame

– Rise, ascent, birth, fame Rucira – Charming, Desirable

– Charming, Desirable Rubini – A woman full of cuteness

– A woman full of cuteness Rucika – Shining ornament

– Shining ornament Ruban – A very bright woman

– A very bright woman Ruana – Musical instrument with a string

– Musical instrument with a string Rosheen – Rose

– Rose Rozmin – A girl who is like the flower rose

– A girl who is like the flower rose Roshika – Never forgotten by people

– Never forgotten by people Roshna – A bright glow of a woman

– A bright glow of a woman Roopjot – One who is radiant and luminant

– One who is radiant and luminant Ropana – Causing to grow, healing

– Causing to grow, healing Prisha - God's gift

- God's gift Aarvi - Peace

- Peace Anvika - Powerful and complete

- Powerful and complete Roopini – A girl who is pretty and beautiful

– A girl who is pretty and beautiful Roopindar – Divinely beautiful

What is the Swahili name for beautiful?

The word Jameela means 'beautiful' in Swahili. It is a loanword from Arabic with the same meaning. For example, a handsome man is known as Jamil or Jameel, while a beautiful woman is Jamila or Jameela. Another word for 'beautiful' is mrembo, which is more widely used than Jameela.

Where is the name Swati from?

It was the name of one of the wives of the Moon in Hindu Epics and the Sanskrit name of Arcturus, as well as of the nakshatra (lunar mansion) associated with Arcturus in Hindu astrology. Swati is a very common Hindu name. It is also spelt Swathi.

The above article has a list of Swati baby names with meanings. The names connect them to their tribe or origin, and apart from that, a peculiar thing about those names is that they have specific meanings. So selecting one for your adorable child will go a long way in influencing a child's character.

READ ALSO: 100+ African boy names and meanings from A to Z

Briefly.co.za reported on January 13, 2020, about the 100+ African boy names. One of the ways to identify someone from Africa is by the name they bear.

So, if you are looking for perfect African boy names for your baby or just researching the topic, there are lots of things to learn in this article.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News