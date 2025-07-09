The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has called for an investigation into the conduct of Senzo Mchunu

The South African Council of Churches praised Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for his bravery

The South African Human Rights Commission also shared its thoughts on the allegations made by Mkhwanazi

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The ATM has approached the Public Protector, calling for an investigation into the conduct of Senzo Mchunu, following Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's allegations. Image: Darren Stewart/ Fani Mahuntsi

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG - Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive allegations have opened a can of worms, and now numerous organisations and political parties are calling for action.

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner held a press briefing on Sunday, 6 June 2025, where he exposed cases of corruption and political interference within the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The commissioner’s claims caused quite a stir, especially his allegations that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu had links with Vusi “Cat” Matlala. Matlala is a Pretoria businessman who is accused of being a kingpin in the criminal world.

South African Human Rights Commission calls for action

The South African Human Rights Commission has called for a Commission of Inquiry to be established to thoroughly investigate the allegations.

The SAHRC said that it was essential for the SAPS to regain public trust so that it could continue to fulfil its role of maintaining public order and ensuring the safety of all citizens.

“Given the ongoing issues of unresolved cases involving whistleblower assassinations, corruption, abductions, and gender-based violence (GBV), as well as high crime rates, it is essential for SAPS to regain the public’s trust,” the SAHRC noted.

The commission also noted President Cyril Ramaphosa’s statement indicating that he would address the matter with urgency and is now waiting to see what action he takes.

South African Council of Churches weighs in on the issue

The South African Council of Churches (SACC) has also noted with concern the serious allegations about a potentially compromised criminal justice system. The SACC also praised Mkhwanazi for being brave and exposing potential corruption.

“We acknowledge the courage it takes for any law enforcement officer to expose potential wrongdoing within the system. Particularly when it involves those in positions of authority. Such acts of conscience deserve our respect and protection,” SACC General Secretary Reverend Mzwandile Molo said.

The SACC also called for action to be taken, saying that the situation not only undermined the nation’s fight against crime, but also caused harm to the police’s reputation.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu is at the centre of allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

African Transformation Movement (ATM) approaches the Public Protector

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) is not waiting for action to be taken, as it has instead approached the Public Protector.

The political party requested that the Public Protector investigate the Police Minister. The party argued that Mchunu breached the Constitution, misled Parliament and compromised the rule of law for private and political gain.

"We call on the public protector to put everything aside and focus on this particular matter because this is a matter of national security," said ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona.

You can read the full statement below.

What you need to know about Mkhwanazi's allegations

Security tightens outside Mkhwanazi's home

Briefly News reported that security outside the home of the KZN Police Commissioner had been beefed up.

This came after Mkhwanazi accused Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of politically interfering in the work of the police.

South Africans online said they were prepared to protect Mkhwanazi in case he was targeted for exposing corruption.

Source: Briefly News