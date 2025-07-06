The South African Police Service's Deputy National Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya, slammed General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

This was after Mkhwanazi accused Sibiya of colluding with Police Minister Senzo Mchunu to interfere in criminal investigations

Mchunu also responded to the allegations Mkhwanazi made against him

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Shadrack Sibiya and Senzo Mchunu spoke after Mkhwanazi's allegations. Images: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images and South African Police Service/ Facebook

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG — The South African Police Service (SAPS) deputy national commissioner, Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya, and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, have responded to the allegations KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's explosive allegations against him.

What did Sibiya say?

Sibiya responded in an interview with SABC News on 6 July 2025. He denied that he was a criminal. He said that he had been a police officer for 37 years and is well-known. He took credit for the progress the police made in the arrest of the suspects accused of killing Kiernan "AKA" Forbes. He said Mkhwanazi did not want to affect the arrest. This is despite Mkhwanazi saying in November 2024 that more arrests would be made.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Sibiya accused Mkhwanazi of not wanting to investigate the murder of AKA. Sibiya said he met with the investigating team in Mkhwanazi six times in the absence of Mkhwanazi. When journalist Chriselda Lewis asked him whether he was accusing Mkhwanazi of defeating the ends of justice. He said he was not.

He said he was compelled to respond to the allegations Mkhwanazi raised against him in a mature and professional manner above Mkhwanazi's IQ level.

"I didn't know that he would be having a press conference that I would be a target. None of the allegations he mentioned is true," he said.

Senzo Mchunu reacted to Mkhwanazi's claims. Image: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Sibiya confirmed that the meeting between him and Mkhwanazi did happen. He said he had nothing to do with the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team in KwaZulu-Natal. He said Mkhwanazi was fuming that the Head of Intelligence, Dumisani Khumalo, was recently arrested.

"What made Mkhwanazi angry was the arrest of Khumalo. He's so angry and distraught. That is why he defied the Minister when he said he's not going to disband the task force," he said.

He said that the more than R400 million spent investigating the Political Killings Task Team's cases was a waste. He denied having a meeting to disband the Task Team. He also issued a warning to Mkhwanazi, saying that he must stop challenging Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

"He must stop threatening people. He must stop behaving like a criminal and behave like a police officer. He must stop behaving like a warlord," he said.

What did Mchunu say?

In a statement, Mchunu rejected the allegations Mkhwanazi made against him. His spokesperson, Kamogelo Mogotsi, said Mchunu will not allow his integrity and that of the police to be undermined by Mkhwanazi. He said the statements Mkhwanazi made require an urgent, thorough, and transparent investigation on a proper platform.

"We will be reviewing the provincial commissioner's statements and considering appropriate action," Mogotsi said.

National Commission faces arrest

In a related article, Briefly News reported that reports surfaced that National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola could be arrested. He has been accused of tender corruption.

The City Press alleged that he could be arrested over the irregular procurement of crime intelligence buildings worth R120 million. Mchunu said he was not aware of the imminent arrest.

Source: Briefly News