The KZN police commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, hinted that they are close to cracking the AKA murder case

He expressed that they were expecting to make more arrests, hoping to apprehend the main people behind the assassination

Mzansi is growing concerned at the pace the case is going, with many claiming the police had hit a dead-end

More arrests are expected to be made in connection to AKA's murder. Images: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The police seem confident with the progress they've made in the AKA and Tibz murder case and said the puzzle pieces are coming together.

Update revealed in AKA and Tibz murder case

Over a year since AKA and Tibz were murdered in front of a Durban restaurant, the KwaZulu-Natal police appear confident in their efforts to crack the case.

Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi spoke to eNCA about the case, saying things were going according to plan.

Mkhwanazi said they expected to make more arrests and wanted to get to the prominent people behind the assassinations:

"We're looking for the main cause, the people behind this. It will take a while, but the puzzle is coming together.

"When the case is in court, there will be some interesting evidence shared to show the public the extent people go to have someone killed. The picture is emerging, and we're starting to see something interesting beyond those arrested."

As it stands, there were several arrests made in connection to the murders, with two suspects still being held in Eswatini awaiting extradition to South Africa. The commissioner revealed:

"We received authority to bring them here. We have a strong case and are making efforts to extradite them and assured the Eswatini authorities that we'll do everything accordingly."

Mzansi weighs in on AKA and Tibz murder case

Netizens aren't convinced that the case would ever be solved, saying it would face the same fate as Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial:

SirDavid_Dashe suspected:

"This case is gonna drag on for years, just like the Senzo Meyiwa case."

kekgotso_ wrote:

"We’ve heard this story before."

__T_touch asked:

"This is slowly looking like the Senzo case; how long should we wait before the real killer gets arrested?"

XekiHlongwane was frustrated:

"The former police minister said the same thing."

Meanwhile, others appear confident in the police's efforts:

KhumaloDanica was hopeful:

"Bheki Cele is no longer the minister, so I have hope now. AKA will get justice."

NathiBlose14365 threw shade at Bheki Cele:

"Anything is now possible in the absence of that one."

th3_pizza_guy wrote:

"Since Bheki left, stuff is happening."

Beezy0001 posted:

"There’s a new force in the game, so I’m trusting the police in Durban now."

