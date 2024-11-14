Text messages between Kelly Khumalo and her sister Zandie Khumalo about Senzo Meyiwa were read in court, revealing Kelly's frustration and regret over their relationship

Text messages between controversial sisters Kelly and Zandie Khumalo were recently read in court. The messages reveal how Kelly wanted to get rid of late soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.

Kelly and Zandie Khumalo’s messages about Senzo Meyiwa were read in court. Image: @kellykhumaloza, @zandie_khumalo_gumede and Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Kelly and Zandie Khumalo discuss Senzo Meyiwa

Kelly Khumalo and her sister, Zandile Gumede Khumalo, are trending for all the wrong reasons again. Text messages between the singers about how Kelly felt about her baby daddy, Senzo Meyiwa, were recently read in court.

According to a post shared by @Newzroom405, Kelly told her sister she wanted to get rid of her baby daddy, Senzo Meyiwa. The Empini singer also said she regretted letting Senzo into her life. The post read:

"Brig. Bongani Gininda's testimony on text messages between Kelly and Zandile Khumalo about how the musician felt about late football star Senzo Meyiwa."

Fans react to Kelly and Zandie Khumalo's chats

Social media users weighed in on the new revelation. Many called for the Khumalo sisters' arrest and investigation. Some supported Kelly, saying nothing in the messages suggested that she wanted Senzo Meyiwa dead.

@Carlosmathye9 said:

"Why she's not arrested 😕"

@lesiba_keetse

Nothing in these messages suggests that Kelly wanted Senzo killed maybe that’s the reason why she is not arrested."

@Spade37295887 added:

"It was just a genuine concern, she didn't say she wanted to kill him."

@AyandaXesha noted:

"These messages just prove frustration on Kelly’s part for dating Senzo. And the mess her life has become, being followed by cameras and the fights between her and Senzo’s wife. Just shows frustration on her part. Nothing about ‘killing’ Senzo."

@dittoditto1967 noted:

"This shows Kelly had a motive..."

