Senzo Meyiwa Trial: Silver Lining for Kelly Khumalo As Adv Mshololo Argues Her Case
- Advocate Zandile Mshololo dismissed evidence presented by Colonel Steyn during the Senzo Meyiwa trial
- She argued that a WhatsApp call claimed to have been made between Kelly Khumalo and one of the accused in 2014 was impossible since the feature only became available in 2015
- Mzansi social media users expressed frustration over the trial's lack of progress, with some questioning the accuracy of Mshololo's claims
The ongoing Senzo Meyiwa trial took an interesting turn when Advocate Zandile Mshololo rubbished Colonel Steyn's claim that a WhatsApp call was made between Kelly Khumalo and one of the accused.
Advocate Mshololo dismisses evidence against Kelly Khumalo
It looks like the state's evidence against Kelly Khumalo was manipulated. There was drama during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial when one of the lawyers, Advocate Zandile Mshololo, dismissed the evidence presented by Colonel Steyn.
Speaking in a short video shared on X by MDN News, Mshololo noted that Colonel Steyn claimed a WhatsApp call was made between Kelly Khumalo and one of the accused in 2014.
Mshololo argued that the WhatsApp call feature did not exist in 2014. According to the WhatsApp blog, voice calls between two accounts were added to WhatsApp in March and April 2015. The post read:
"Legal battle erupts in court between Mshololo and Colonel Steyn in the Senzo Meyiwa trial following Col Steyn's claim of a Whatsapp call between Kelly Khumalo and the accused."
Mzansi tired of the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa trial
Social media users seem to have had enough of the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. Many said the state must arrest the culprits.
@DavidMogashoa said:
"Mashololo is wrong. BBM was made available to all smartphones around 2013."
@DlaminiDukani commented:
"Finish this case Mani!"
@PethuelM wrote:
"Who else is tired of this case with no progress when we all know who should be arrested."
@majoe_makwena78 said:
"She is right; BBM is only for Blackberries, and WhatsApp calls are for all phones with WhatsApp."
Kelly Khumalo in hot water for allegedly wiping her phone after Meyiwa's death
Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Khumalo's name has been brought up once again in court as the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues. This time, shocking evidence against her was shared, and the star is facing harsh scrutiny online.
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumed on Monday, 12 August, and the court heard new evidence regarding Kelly Khumalo's cell phone data. The former lover of the late soccer star has been mentioned numerous times in court.
