A 31-year-old female has been arrested in connection with the murder of Fleurhof youngster, Jayden-Lee Meek

The 11-year-old's body was found on the staircase outside his home in May 2025, a day after he went missing

South Africans weighed in on the news, with many saying they suspected it was someone close to the youngster

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

South Africans are not surprised by the fact that a family member has been arrested in connection with the murder of Jayden-Lee Meek. Image: @sa_crime/ Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – A close family member has been arrested in connection with the murder of Jayden-Lee Meek.

The 11-year-old was last seen alive on 13 May 2025 when he was dropped off after school at the Swazi apartment complex in Fleurhof, Johannesburg. Despite being spotted entering the complex by security, the youngster never made it home.

His body was discovered the following day on a staircase near the apartment where he lived. He was declared dead on arrival when rushed to a nearby hospital.

Who was arrested for the murder?

According to police, a 31-year-old female, who is a close family member, has been arrested. Her arrest follows an extensive investigation by Florida detectives, assisted by the provincial investigative unit and tracking team, Gauteng Police Spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said.

“A case of murder was opened, and police conducted investigations which led to the arrest of the woman. She is expected to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Monday, on a charge of murder,” Nevhuhulwi confirmed.

While police didn’t mention who the person was, ActionSA’s Dereleen James claimed that it was the mother who was arrested.

Police initially opened an inquest docket

Investigations into the youngster’s death faced a lot of criticism initially as police first opened an inquest docket.

Provincial Police Spokesperson, Colonel Mavela Masondo, confirmed at the time that the inquest docket was opened until officers could get enough proof that the youngster was murdered.

On 25 May 2025, police confirmed that investigations were at an advanced stage. The matter was then declared a murder case.

How did South Africans react?

South Africans were not surprised by the news, with many stating that they always suspected it was someone close to the youngster.

Nhlanhla Khorombi said:

“I'm not surprised. I said it from the beginning that whoever took the child was someone known to the family and the deceased. That is why when it happened, the guards didn't take note of anything suspicious, and even when they brought the body back, everything looked okay to the guards.”

Sue Hyman stated:

“It’s so sad that 90% of the time, it is always someone close to the victim. May this poor child rest in peace. The shock and horror he must have endured from someone he possibly trusted is just beyond comprehension.”

Michelle Samuel added:

“This is no surprise. I suspected that it was linked to someone close to him. It's just sad that a young innocent life was taken so brutally.”

Aries Aries claimed:

“I knew immediately that the person who did this was close to them.”

Tabisa Ndamase said:

“It's very sad that we aren't able to trust our own family members anymore.”

Entle Vee stated:

“Haibo, it's always people close to us who hurt us.”

14-year-old found mutilated in a veld

In another tragic story, 14-year-old Likhona Fose was found mutilated and killed in a veld in Durban Deep, Roodepoort.

Briefly News reported that the youngster was found dead just one day after she was reported missing.

Her family urged police to find the culprit, as they were devastated by the brutal nature of her death.

Source: Briefly News