14-Year-Old Likhona Fose Found Mutilated in Roodepoort, Family Demands Justice
- Likhona Fose, a 14-year-old girl, was found mutilated and killed in a veld in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, just one day after going missing over the weekend
- The family is devastated by the brutal nature of her death, especially her grandmother, as they struggle to understand what happened to her
- In an interview with Briefly News, Likhona's uncle, Mthobeli Fose, urged the police to find those responsible, as the last people she was with claim not to know about her disappearance
The family of a 14-year-old girl, Likhona Fose, who was found murdered in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, said they are still trying to deal with the pain of loss while also trying to figure out what might have happened to her.
The distraught family told Briefly News in an interview that the teenager’s mutilated body was discovered by a passerby who saw Fose’s body in a veld on Sunday evening, 1 June.
Reported missing
The 14-year-old was reported missing after she had left her home with friends and never returned over the weekend. She was then found murdered the day after her disappearance.
Likhona was a Grade 8 pupil at Ikusasalethu Secondary School in Braamfischerville.
Her visibly emotional uncle Mthobeli Fose expressed how this tragedy has affected the family, especially the girl's grandmother. He said they are not coping at all as a family because the pain is too much, considering the brutal manner in which she was killed.
"We want to know what happened to her, because even the last people she was with say they don't know anything.
“As a family, we want the police to play their role and make sure that the perpetrators face the might of the law,” Mthobeli Fose said.
Mthobeli also added that the family has been approached by two boys who claim to know the group of friends the teen was last seen with. The youngsters have spoken with the police to help find the so-called friends who might have information about what happened.
Homophobic attack
Police believe that Likhona may have been targeted in a homophobic attack, or her body parts may have been removed for muthi purposes.
At this stage, no one has been arrested, and investigations continue. The South African Police Service Occult Unit has taken over the investigation of this case.
The autopsy report is expected to be released soon to determine the cause of death.
