The South African Police Service is investigating a case of murder after a 14-year-old's body was discovered mutilated in Johannesburg on 1 June 2025

A passerby noticed the body under a shrub in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, and alerted the police

South Africans were shattered by the discovery, and the Tshegofatso Pule Foundation noted that the body was found in the same spot where Pule was found in 2020

ROODEPPORT, GAUTENG — The Tshegofatso Pule Foundation was concerned that the mutilated body of a 14-year-old was found in Roodepoort on 1 June 2025 at the same spot where Tshegofatso Pule's lifeless body was found in 2020.

14 14-year-old's body found in Roodepoort

According to SABC News, a passerby found the body of the 14-year-old in Durban Deep, Roodepoort. The passerby then notified the South African Police Service. The foundation was horrified that the girl's body was found where Pule was found.

Pule was found hanging from a tree with a gunshot wound to her chest. She was pregnant at the time. Her boyfriend, Ntuthuko Shoba, was found guilty of arranging her murder, and the man who killed her was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2022.

Botlhale Modisane from the Foundation said that the discovery was heartbreaking. She said it also revived the memories and emotional turmoil of what many went through when Puke was discovered. She added that the body was discovered three days before the commemoration of Pule's death.

Recently, the body of Olorato Mongale was discovered in Lombardy West hours after she went on a date with a man. The South African Police Service gunned down the main suspect in Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal, when he shot at the police.

What did South Africans say?

South Africans commenting on SABC News' Facebook page were shaken.

ZK Emmanuel said:

"It's a nightmare in this country."

Sibusiso Sindane said:

"Murderers in this country are so brave because they know that there is no vital punishment. It's also concerning that there are people who still believe in using body parts for some kind of rituals."

Tavhanyani Mainganye said:

"Every day there's a dead body discovered."

Thibos said:

"It appears that walking alone in the street as a woman is like committing suicide. It must be classified as one of the 1000 ways to die."

Motsoari Modizen said:

"Death sentence or else we're gonna lose our children."

Khomotso D Maponya said:

"South Africa has become a playground for criminals."

