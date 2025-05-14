The South African Police Service is investigating a case of murder after two elderly women were killed in the Eastern Cape

The women, who were sisters aged 75 and 85 years old, were shot in their home outside of Alice while they were sleeping

The province's acting police commissioner, Thandiswa Kupiso, condemned the act, and no suspects have been arrested

ALICE, EASTERN CAPE — Two elderly sisters in Alice, Eastern Cape, were brutally murdered in their sleep on 13 May 2025.

Elderly Eastern Cape siblings murdered

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the 75 and 85-year-old sisters who lived in Upper Ncerha were sleeping in their home when suspects entered their home forcefully and shot them, killing them. They were found with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

The suspects fled, and nobody has been arrested. The province's acting police commissioner, Major General Thandiswa Kupiso, condemned the violence against the two women.

"Violence against women, children and elderly people is unacceptable, and the SAPS is committed to protecting the vulnerable in society against the increase of Gender-Based Violence," she said.

Violent crimes in the Eastern Cape

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post shared their views on why the two women were murdered.

Luxolo Angelo Luux Solomon said:

"There is that thing called insurance payout. Lately, people are too greedy and can do anything to claim."

Dimpho Mphonyanba KaNdlovu said:

"I believe it could be a message to their kids. Someone is surely sending a warning."

Ashwin St claire-Marks said:

"This person must have a very large amount of life insurance taken out on them."

Ida Jasson said:

"So sad. Joh, people are so cruel and merciless. My sincere condolences to the family. May they rest in eternal peace."

Ken McKay-Tsepe Corday said:

"I just hope it's not another Rosemary scandal."

