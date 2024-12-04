A man from the Eastern Cape perished during a fatal gunfight with a man suspected to have hijacked his girlfriend

The sales representative was travelling with his girlfriend when she recognised the man she claimed hijacked her

The alleged hijacker saw the woman and shot his gun into the air, prompting a gunfight with the boyfriend

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

SA was sad after a man died trying to protect his girlfriend's honour. Images: Ekaterina Goncharova and Lerexis and Ekaterina Goncharova

Source: Getty Images

NEW BRIGHTON, EASTERN CAPE — The South African Police Service is investigating a murder case after a man died after a gunfight in New Brighton, Eastern Cape, with a suspected hijacker on 4 December 2024.

Woman spots suspected hijacker

According to TimesLIVE, the incident happened in the morning while the man, a sales representative, and his girlfriend travelled. The woman immediately saw the man she believed hijacked her earlier in March. She told her boyfriend that he hijacked her. The man immediately recognised the woman.

Gunfight ensues

He then fired a shot into the air. The boyfriend, who carried a firearm as well, returned fire. A gunfight ensued, and the boyfriend fatally wounded the suspected hijacker. While they were waiting for the police, the suspect's friends and family members suddenly arrived, killed the boyfriend and ran away. They also stole his firearm.

South Africans saddened

Netizens on Facebook were saddened and questioned why the man shot at the suspected hijacker.

Tumie Mashiane said:

"Playing hero sometimes isn't a good idea."

Serumula Lesley Chuku said:

"That will never be me. I will even leave the girlfriend behind if it happens."

Musa Mnyandu said:

"What a brave fellow. May his soul great in peace."

Simphiwe Gongo said:

"Sometimes you need to know your partner and how they react to delicate issues."

Michael Nyirenda said:

"Call the police, but keep watching them from a safe distance."

Bloemfontein man kills girlfriend

In another shooting-related incident, Briefly News reported that a man from Bloemfontein in the Free State shot and killed his girlfriend in September.

The woman's mother heard gunshots, and when she arrived, she found her child and grandchildren lying in a pool of blood.

Source: Briefly News