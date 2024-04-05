A 30-year-old woman has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars for the murder of her police officer boyfriend

Zanele Mkhonto shot and killed her lover, Sergeant Mandlenkosi Thwala, with his service pistol in August 2022

Mkhonto, who confessed to shooting Thwala after a lover's quarrel, pleaded guilty to the crime in November 2023

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered Mpumalanga court cases and current affairs on radio for over 15 years. Do you have a political story you would like to share? Email zingisa.chirwa@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

Zanele Mkhonto was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of Sergeant Mandlenkosi Thwala. Image: Supplied

Source: Getty Images

Zanele Mkhonto has begun serving her 20-year sentence for the murder of her police officer boyfriend, Sergeant Mandlenkosi Thwala.

Mpumalanga woman sentenced for murder of SAPS boyfriend

The NPA in Mpumalanga told Briefly News that the 30-year-old was sentenced in the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court on 4 April 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Acting Judge Sheila Msibi said while the killing of a police officer is a loss to society, she found that there were substantial and compelling circumstances justifying deviation from a life sentence.

According to IOL, Mkhonto said she shot her boyfriend after a lover's quarrel at his home in home in Pienaar near Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

Mkhonto used Thwala's service pistol to shoot and kill him while he was asleep in August 2022.

She pleaded guilty to the murder charge in November 2023.

South Africans have mixed reviews on Mkhonto's jail sentence

Tsonga King found the sentence laughable:

“Lol just 20 years? She probably out after 10 years.”

Mbali Mashinini said:

“Being single is the best option these days.”

Ann questioned the sentence:

“Why not life? She killed a person, she should rot in there.”

Shonny commented:

“Women are killing us. We are not safe.”

Hyper added:

“Every day we're reminded to fear women.”

Cape Town off-duty cop gunned down

Briefly News previously reported on the murder of an off-duty police officer who was visiting his friend in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

The 37-year-old police sergeant was with his friend when a pair of unknown gunmen jumped out of a taxi and shot at them.

The officer's friend was injured during the attack.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News