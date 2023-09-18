An off-duty police officer was killed in Khayelitsha, Cape Town while visiting a friend

The officer was chilling in his car when two unknown gunmen fired several shots, injuring the friend

r. Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen called for strict penalties for criminals who kill police officers

CAPE TOWN - An off-duty police officer met his demise while visiting a friend in the Khayelitsha township, Cape Town.

A police officer was shot and killed while chilling with his friend in Khayelitsha. Images: Stock Photo & Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Cape Town cop while chilling with a friend

The 37-year-old police sergeant was with his friend when two unknown gunmen jumped out of a Toyota Quantum and fired several shots.

The police officer was chilling in his car with his friend. The gunmen shot at the vehicle, injuring the cop's friend and killing him, reports TimesLIVE.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the shooting occurred around 9:45pm at Cwayi Street, Site B. The police officer was attached to the Bellville Police Station.

Police to investigate murder off-duty cop

The South African Police Service (SAPS) will investigate the murder of the off-duty cop. However, Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said the police would not allow brazen criminals to get away with heinous crimes.

Speaking to News24, Allen said these criminals should be handed an extra charge of treason because killing a cop is the same as attacking the state.

He added that perpetrators should be handed life sentences without the possibility of release.

"We need to be firm and come down hard on these criminals," said Allen.

The latest shooting incident comes after two off-duty constables were shot and killed in Gugulethu two weeks ago.

South Africans saddened by cop's murder

Li Tildaman said:

"Police officers are always on duty. The government should treat killed on and off-duty police officers the same way. Criminals are no longer looking at the uniform but face."

James Khosa asked:

"where are we going to run to?"

Sibuyiselo China Mboxwana commented:

"Sad news every day "

Lucky madimetsa said:

"This country it's a hell."

Hawks trace alleged cop killer to Johannesburg hours after fatally shooting

Briefly News previously reported that the Hawks were quick at apprehending a suspected cop killer.

According to a statement from the Hawks, Just eight hours after Sergeant Terrence Kutullo Makgatho was mercilessly gunned down, the police already had his suspected killer in custody.

The murder happened in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, on Saturday, 15 July, when the off-duty officer was shot by attackers driving a bronze Volkswagen 7 Golf GTI.

Source: Briefly News