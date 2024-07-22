"In Cyril's Economy?": Couple’s R6k Bill Gives Mzansi Chest Pains

A local couple's night out ended in shock when they received a bill over R6,000, sparking a wave of reactions on social media

South Africans couldn't believe their eyes when they saw the bill, which was almost R7000, and joked about it

Speaking to Briefly News, financial expert Thandeka Ndlovu emphasised the importance of spending awareness and planning for such outings

A TikTok video by @thelazyhousewife1 revealed the bill, prompting discussions on budgeting and spending habits. Images: @thelazyhousewife1.

Source: TikTok

What started as a night of dining and enjoyment for a local couple turned into a jaw-dropping moment when they received a bill exceeding R6,000.

The hefty amount has since sparked a wave of reactions across social media, with many South Africans expressing their disbelief, especially about 'Cyril's economy'.

Netizens were shocked to see the bill

In a viral video posted by @thelazyhousewife1 on TikTok, she revealed their bill after a night out with her husband:

The creator noted that women should take a sweet when the bill comes and give it to the bill's owner to handle.

Mzansi's social media users were quick to respond, with comments ranging from humorous to empathetic.

Miss_Gwams exclaimed:

"Kahleni bazalwane yini le engaka edliwayo" [Stop, brethren, what on earth was consumed?]"

Her comment resonated with many, questioning the extravagance that led to such a high bill.

Siyabongam_zulu added humour to the situation, saying:

"Lapho, it's a talk stage.. Ngamane sikhulume, I sign language" [I’d rather use sign language].

Shaz also noted:

"2 bottles of still water at R180…."

Zinhle Ma Eh expressed her disbelief, asking:

"Bafethu. Nina nenza ngani kule economy?? Nibabili kuloR7k?" [Guys, how do you manage in this economy?? You two on a R7k bill?].

Jabulani Menyuka brought a dose of reality and humour, commenting:

"Bafethu nakhala ngama salary kanti nihola malini la eni sebenza khona" [Guys, you complain about salaries, how much do you earn where you work? ].

MTHEMBU shared the bill was how much he was able to save for the year so far:

"This is how much I’ve managed to save since this year started"

Tendani compared the bill to her earnings, saying:

"Not my whole salary in one bill Makhadzi should be cancelled" [referring to the popular musician in jest].

The bigger picture about SA's cost of living

The incident has sparked discussions about the cost of living and the importance of budgeting, especially during tough economic times.

While some see the couple's experience as a cautionary tale, others view it as an opportunity to reflect on their spending habits.

Financial expert Thandeka Ndlovu weighed in on the situation and told Briefly News that the R6k bill made waves, turning an ordinary dining experience into a viral topic because South Africans continue to navigate economic challenges.

"It's essential to be aware of your spending and to ensure that such outings are within your budget. Extravagance can be enjoyed responsibly if planned well."

