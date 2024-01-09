A young man seeking a rental in Cape Town took to social media to share the struggles he is facing

Twitter user @sigwabs cannot believe that in Cape Town for R7000 all you get is one room and a toilet

Mzansi people flooded the comment section, sharing their disbelief on the rental price and cost of general living

A young man has been trying to find accommodation in Cape Town, and the rental prices have him shaken. Sharing one of the places he viewed, he got people talking about the crippling cost of living.

This man can't deal with the crazy price of rentals in Cape Town, and neither can the rest of Mzansi. Image: @sigwabs

Source: Twitter

The price of everything but salaries is rising, and the people of SA are struggling to put food on their tables.

Man shares pics of R7k Cape Town rental

Twitter user @sigwabs shared pictures of a one-room rental in Cape Town that would cost you a whopping R7000. While the place was clean and had a little courtyard, it was just one room and a bathroom costing what some people earn in a whole month.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The man has been defeated by the price of rentals in Cape Town. Take a look:

Mzansi discusses the astronomical cost of living

The post sparked discussion around the cost of living in SA. Most people are struggling to get by, and it doesn’t look like anything is getting better. Living in Cape Town is wild.

Read what some people had to say:

@driinkWat3r shared:

“In 2021 I moved to CPT working for a company that paid me 8k before deductions ke boile ka reverse.”

@sirboring_26 had jokes:

“The kitchen and the toilet will share a space. You take a kak and fry eggs all while watching your neighbours outside.”

@CThandazagirl has been there:

“Renting in #CapeTown is distressing. Affordable & convenient accommodation does not exist here. I struggled to find a place last year, which I eventually did. But now I have to look again. I'm surrounded by drugs, alcohol & gunshots.”

@HlatshwayoLisa_ said:

“Thought JHB North was crazy but what is this mess?”

Man rents room with no toilet for R4k

Briefly News reported that some people are trying to make money from other people's desperation, which is sad. One woman named and shamed a man expecting someone to rent a room that did not even have a toilet for R4 000 a month.

Times are tough, and people are trying to cut costs and make money from side hustles like renting rooms. This man, however, took a shortcut and seemed to have forgotten the toilet in his rental.

While this man already got roasted on the Facebook group where he posted his rental, Sibongile Mafu decided to take the matter to Twitter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News