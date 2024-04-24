Innocent Masuku recently blew viewers away with his performance on Britain's Got Talent

The skilled opera singer received a standing ovation on the show for wowing fans with his incredible talent

Mzansi showed love to Innocent for his extraordinary performance and for flying the South African flag high

A South African opera singer named Innocent Masuku is making waves in Europe after his appearance on Britain's Got Talent that wowed fellow South Africans, including Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa.

Innocent Masuku stuns Britain's Got Talent

Talented South Africans continue to fly the flag high as they represent Mzansi on the international stage.

With the boom of Amapiano, as well as Grammy Award-winning Tyla's almost overnight success, another local talent is making a mark in music with a genre not so popular among South Africans.

Innocent Masuku, a cheerful London-based South African opera singer, took to Britain's Got Talent to showcase his unique vocal abilities.

Donning a custom-made Xhosa traditional shirt, which he revealed was made by his mother, Innocent took over the stage with his powerful performance that left goosebumps on everyone's skin.

After wowing the viewers, Innocent received all yeses from the judges, including Simon, and proceeded to the next round of the competition.

In his performance video, the singer revealed that he was once met with criticism for singing opera:

"The worst thing was 'You won't get far with opera, so stop.'"

Mzansi shows love to Innocent Masuku

Netizens sang Innocent's praises and congratulated him on an amazing performance:

t-bangngubane7597 said:

"What an amazing performance! As South Africans, we don't listen to this kind of music, so this is totally amazing!"

ikhethelengndebele5656 congratulated Innocent:

"Well done, Innocent. Thank you so much for representing us, South Africa is very proud of you. Keep shining and may God grant you a very successful career."

siyasangambambani3988 was moced to tears:

"Never had this many goosebumps and tears so early in the morning!"

spati0809 showed love to Innocent:

"Congratulations, Innocent. A beautiful performance indeed."

lauraharrison4321 wrote:

"Each time I watch this, I get chills as soon as you begin."

