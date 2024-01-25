Pretty Yende opened up about the tragic loss of her beloved mother in 2023

The renowned opera singer said the year was filled with highs and lows, but the loss of her mother was a huge knock

Pretty received words of encouragement from her supporters, who had kept her in their prayers since she first announced her mom's passing

Opera singer, Pretty Yende reflected on 2023 and the loss of her mother. Images: Pretty Yende

Pretty Yende reflected on the year she had in 2023 and all that she had accomplished and lost. The singer noted her mother's tragic passing and thanked her support system for being there for her as she navigated through her grief.

Pretty Yende reflects on losing her mother

With the incredible year she had in 2023, Pretty Yende says losing her mother in July 2023 was an unbelievable low point for her.

The South African opera singer took to her Instagram page to reflect on the loss of her mom, saying she was in deep pain despite all that she accomplished throughout the year.

2023 was also the year Pretty was invited to perform at King Charles III's coronation. She also became an ambassador for Dior:

"My deepest gratitude to each and your support when I lost my mommy. For sharing your own losses and encouraging me in the process. I have learnt so much from what you all have shared with me, and it is helping me in my time of grief."

Fans show love to Pretty Yende

Netizens gathered to wish Pretty a better 2024 and sent heartfelt messages on the loss of her mother. Previously, fans rallied in the singer's support after she opened up about being mistreated by Parisian police.

laquitamitchell_soprano said:

"Wishing you and your family a healthy and prosperous New Year."

styl.1961 wrote:

"Always enjoy the highs and learn from the lows! We love you, Pretty darling!!"

noellesoprano blessed Pretty:

"May God bless you in 2024!"

pierre.gunt posted:

"Wishing you the best @pretty_yende_official! Happy New Year! Can’t wait to see you on stage."

kopplaetitia was proud:

"You make us so proud in South Africa."

marga_massmann responded:

"Wishing you and your family a blessed and prosperous 2024. You are such an inspiration for so many people."

