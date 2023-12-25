2023 has been a fruitful year for many, but it wasn't without the heartache

The year claimed a large number of high-profile celebrities' lives, many having lost their battle to illness

Briefly News did a rundown of the six celebrity deaths that shook Mzansi in 2023, from AKA to Zahara

The country has seen a large number of celebrity deaths in 2023. We did a rundown of the six stars who lost their lives.

Source: Instagram

Can you imagine starting the year with a high-profile death and ending it with another? This is what happened in 2023. Briefly News took a look into the celebrity deaths that will still be talked about in years to come.

1. AKA

Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, was gunned down in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, along with his former manager and celebrity chef, Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane.

The rapper had just celebrated his birthday and was seemingly targeted while dining at Wish restaurant on 10 February 2023.

2. Costa Titch

Ultra Music Festival attendees got the shock of their lives when Costantinos "Costa Titch" Tsobanoglou died while performing at the show on 11 March 2023.

The rapper is said to have suffered an apparent epileptic seizure and died while on stage.

3. Derek Watts

Legendary Carte Blanche presenter Derek Watts sadly lost his fight to cancer on 22 August 2023.

The beloved investigative journalist died at 74 years old from skin cancer, which ultimately spread.

4. Mark Pilgrim

Hot 102.7 host Mark Pilgrim died on 5 March 2023 after a long battle with cancer.

In his final months, the seasoned broadcaster shared his journey on social media, where he even gave supporters a glimpse into his proposal to his fiancée, Adrienne Watkins.

5. Zahara

Famed singer Bulelwa "Zahara" Mkutukana died on 11 December from liver complications. The singer was said to have come from her lobola negotiations, allegedly poisoned by a family member, and sent to hospital where she died.

It's said that whilst her family is currently looking into how the singer died, the Mkutukana family is alleged to have rejected her fiancé, Mpho Xaba, as her husband.

This comes after Zahara's memorial service, where Xaba gave a speech that made many netizens question his true intentions.

6. Zoleka Mandela

Author/ activist Zoleka Mandela died on 25 September 2023 after a decades-long battle with cancer. Like Mark Pilgrim, the author had thoroughly documented her cancer journey on her social media pages.

Moreover, not only did Zoleka plan for her death, but she's also alleged to have created a list of people (mostly family members) not welcome at her funeral.

Source: Briefly News