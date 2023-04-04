Zoleka Mandela revealed that since being diagnosed with bone cancer, she has been preparing for her death

The star shared that she met with her family, lawyer, and therapist to discuss life after her death, particularly for her kids

South Africans shared posts saying they are heartbroken for Zoleka's children, who are still young

Many people were moved to tears after learning that Zoleka Mandela had made peace with her second cancer diagnosis.

Zoleka Mandela shared a health update and revealed that she's preparing for her death after a bone cancer diagnosis. Image: @zolekamandela

The When Hope Whispers author revealed in late 2022 that she had been diagnosed with stage 4 bone cancer. At the time, she expressed concern about leaving her four children behind.

Zoleka Mandela reveals that she is preparing to die

In a video posted on Twitter by the blogger @MDNnewss, Zoleka could be seen and heard discussing her current health status. She described the pain as excruciating but is taking it one step at a time.

The YouTuber also revealed that she is planning her death. Zoleka stated that she had met with her family, lawyers, and a therapist to discuss what happens after she dies.

Judging by the clip, it seems like Zoleka believes her death is inevitable.

Mzansi heartbroken after Zoleka Mandela revealed she's planning her death

@noks_Mgazi said:

"This is extremely sad."

@lilian_pastor shared:

"May God work a miracle in her life."

@07_nkosi posted:

"I’m just thinking about her kids. Strength to you, Zoleka ❤️"

@Diks100 replied:

"Eish, this is sad, but you can fight my sister. Stay strong."

@I_am_Bucie commented:

"Zoleka’s children are still young. Life can be so unfair. Sending prayers to her."

@_Bongekile_ wrote:

"Oh no! One thing about her, she’s a fighter."

@mpumie_z also said:

"Her kids are so young, man! She's been through so much, and my heart breaks for her loved ones."

Zoleka Mandela launches YouTube channel to detail fight against cancer

Zoleka may appear to be giving up, but she has always been a fighter. TshisaLIVE recently reported that she launched a YouTube channel to share her decade-long battle with cancer.

The author's first video discussed her 2012 breast cancer diagnosis shortly after the birth of her late son Zinawe.

The first episode hinted that the channel exists to educate and provide a shoulder to cry on for those in a similar situation.

Mzansi praises Zoleka Mandela for considering donating her frozen eggs after bone cancer stage 4 diagnosis

In related news, Briefly News reported that Zoleka started a Twitter poll to get Mzansi's thoughts on donating her frozen eggs.

The author was diagnosed with stage 4 bone cancer in August 2022, and Mzansi hasn't left her side since she expressed her fears about leaving her children behind.

The issue still bothered Zoleka, as she mentioned that she considered donating her frozen eggs. Online people voted in the Twitter poll and said she should donate the eggs rather than throw them away or store them.

