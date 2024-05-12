The family of the little boy who was tragically killed in a highjacking Soshanguve, Pretoria, are inconsolable

Ditebogo Junior Phalane ran outside his home to welcome his father, who had returned from running errands

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects and are pleading for anyone who has information to come forward

Soshanguve family want justice for their son. Images: Ditebogo Phalane

SOSHANGUVE - The family of Ditebogo Junior Phalane want justice for their son, who was murdered on Friday night in Soshanguve, Pretoria.

Soshanguve family distraught

The fie-year-old ran outside his home to welcome his father, who had returned from running errands when he was allegedly shot and killed by a group of men hijacking his father.

The bakkie was taken during the incident. Police have launched an investigation and opened a case of murder and hijacking.

According to the SABC Family Spokesperson, Gift Makoti says, both the parents and the two remaining siblings are shattered.

Makoti added:

"The overall mood of the family is they are utterly distraught. They are inconsolable! The community is in shock. The close relatives don’t believe it; it still feels like a movie. The family is hoping for the perpetrators to be caught and brought to book so they can face the full might of the law.

"The family is pleading with the community, it’s pleading with anyone who might have more details surrounding this matter to come forward to try help out the police, try apprehend these guys."

South Africans hurt

Netizens were shattered when news of the young boy's tragic passing came to light. Many sent love to the family.

Read some of the reactions:

@Sam Ntsiea commented:

"Eish, this is quite disheartening. May the little one's soul repose peacefully."

@Cynthia Msimang cried:

"What is it that our government is doing about all the killings in Soshanguve? This is too much."

@Mgugisto Khulandle said:

"Very sad. Rest in peace, boy. Condolences to his family."

@Florence Nyere shared:

"This is heartbreaking."

@Badanile Mokoena exclaimed:

"This is sad, you, cruel people."

@Lindiwe Radebe said:

"When will this crime stop in our country? This is sad."

