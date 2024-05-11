Police in Gauteng are searching for suspects linked to the killing of a 5-year-old boy who was shot during a hijacking

The little boy went out to welcome his father after he arrived home on Friday evening when hijackers came to steal his father's bakkie

Authorities are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation to come forward

Police have launched a manhunt after a 5-year-old was killed in a highjacking in Soshanguve hijacking. Images: Gift Makoti

Source: Facebook

SOSHANGUVE - Gauteng police are on the hunt for suspects responsible for the murder of a 5-year-old little boy.

Soshanguve Hijacking

According to the Sowetan, a five-year-old child was fatally wounded when his father's bakkie was hijacked outside their home in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, on Friday evening. The child had allegedly gone out to welcome his father when he arrived home at about 10.30 pm.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said:

“An unconfirmed number of armed suspects allegedly hijacked the father's White Toyota bakkie and shot the five-year-old boy who later died in hospital.”

Masonda added that police had opened a case of murder and hijacking for investigation and were searching for the suspects.

Mzansi shattered

South Africans are heartbroken by the untimely death of the little boy. The family is devastated and netizens are sending their love and prayers to them.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Dineo Manokwane said:

"Ao bathong why maar he is still a baby hl."

@Amia Hope shared:

"Such cruelty, prayers to the family."

@Dalius Sibeka exclaimed:

"yeah, neh, we are now killing one another like wild animals."

@Sizwe Bokwana exclaimed:

"This is heartbreaking."

@Maloke Mashabela expressed:

"Crime is out of hand; it is easy to commit serious crimes in our country and get a light sentence, then be released on parole and get an illegal firearm within two days."

@Nkele Sebola saddened:

"Yeah, neh, why did they shoot the little one mara? Ba robolaya ngwana motho, a five years old? Yeah, crime in this country neh.. I'm so sorry, boy."

Source: Briefly News